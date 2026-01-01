Pop Star Pink Hospitalized on New Year’s Eve
Pop star Pink spent New Year’s Eve in the hospital. On Dec. 31, the 46-year-old posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with a bandage on her neck. “I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body,” the So What singer wrote in a caption, adding that she was leaving all of her “hurt” behind in 2025. “It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck,” she wrote to explain the hospital visit. Earlier this year, the Grammy winner, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, shared that she had contracted E. coli bacteria while on vacation and posted a photo of herself with an IV drip in her arm. In 2023, she postponed shows because of a respiratory infection and a sinus infection. The singer used her New Year’s Instagram post to say she is thankful that she got the “business of loving my children and helping them to follow their dreams.” Pink shares daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon with her husband, Carey Hart. “Let’s do better for ourselves and for others,” the singer wished her fans in the new year.