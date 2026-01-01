Pop Star Pink Hospitalized on New Year’s Eve

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At-home behavioral therapy has become more accessible than ever before, but finding a personal nutritionist who offers virtual sessions remains less common. Berry Street is changing that with an app that lets you improve your eating habits from the comfort of your kitchen. Berry Street delivers medical nutrition therapy (not fad diets or generic coaching) paired with a dedicated dietitian who acts as your personal accountability partner.

By expanding access to insurance-covered nutrition therapy across all 50 states, the app makes it easier to work one-on-one with a registered dietitian from home—or wherever you are. That means most people qualify for $0 out-of-pocket sessions covered by their insurance. To get started, you can take this online quiz to help pinpoint the best professional to help you meet your goals.