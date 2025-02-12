Politics

Pope Appears to School JD Vance in Letter Rebuking Mass Deportations

TRUE CHRISTIAN LOVE

The pope appeared to address the vice president directly in the letter.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Pope Francis prayer ceremony during the traditionnal visit to the statue of Holy Mary on the day of the celebration of the Immaculate Conception et Piazza di Spagna. Rome (Italy), December 8th, 2024 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
scoutedTherabody’s Massive Cyber Week Sale Is Full of Discounted Gift Ideas
Thomas Price