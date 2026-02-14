Pope Delivers Pointed Message After U.S. Snub

Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV encouraged his flock to refrain from using harsh words against others ahead of Lent.

The pope’s comments this month follow his ongoing criticism of the Trump Administration’s brutal policies.

“Let us begin by disarming our language, avoiding harsh words and rash judgement, refraining from slander and speaking ill of those who are not present and cannot defend themselves,” the post said.

Cardinal Robert McElroy (right) is Archbishop of Washington D.C. and concelebrated mass in Rome with Pope Leo last year. Maria Grazia Picciarella/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Gett

Last week, the Vatican confirmed the pope would not be traveling to the U.S. this year. While no reason was given, there has been ongoing tension between President Donald Trump, 79, and the American pontiff for months.

In a message ahead of the Catholic season of Lent, which encourages the devout to give up something for 40 days during a period of prayer and reflection, Pope Leo urged congregants to abstain from hateful rhetoric.

“Instead, let us strive to measure our words and cultivate kindness and respect in our families, among our friends, at work, on social media, in political debates, in the media and in Christian communities,” he continued. “In this way, words of hatred will give way to words of hope and peace.”

The pope met JD Vance, an enthusiastic catholic, and Marco Rubio last year. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

It’s a pointed message from the pontiff who has slammed Trump for his “extremely disrespectful” treatment of immigrants through ongoing, brutal ICE raids.

Along with these on-the-ground attacks on immigrants, Trump and his administration have ramped up their verbal assaults. The president has doubled down on calling ICE arrestees “the worst of the worst” criminals, but data from his own Department of Homeland Security shows that less than one in seven detainees have been charged or convicted of violent crimes.

Trump has a history of personal attacks against others. From calling a female reporter “piggy” to going on racist tirades against Somali immigrants, including calling them “pirates,” to calling Minnesota Governor Tim Walz a vile slur, there is no shortage of examples of the president’s use of “harsh words.”

President Donald Trump speaks to the press before signing an executive order that aims to end cashless bail in 2025. MANDEL NGAN/MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Additionally, Trump’s top administration officials, including deputy White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, have labeled U.S. citizens killed by federal agents as “domestic terrorists.”

The mudslinging has at times been directed at the pope. After he criticized U.S. officials for denying Catholic “pastoral workers” from meeting with detained migrants, Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin suggested the pontiff was a liar in a post on X.

The Vatican released an image of Pope Leo XIV and Venezuela's opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado after their meeting. Vatican media

Pope Leo had some harsh words after the Trump Administration attacked Venezuela in January. He condemned a renewed “zeal for war,” although he did not name any names.