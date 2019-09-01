CHEAT SHEET
Pope Francis Late to Sunday Blessing After Getting Stuck in Elevator for 25 Minutes
Pope Francis was 25 minutes late to give his usual Sunday Angelus blessing after getting stuck in an elevator on the way to the apostolic apartment overlooking St. Peter’s Square in Rome. The 82-year-old pontiff apologized when he finally made it to his window after rumors started swirling that he might be unwell. “I have to beg your pardon,” Francis said with a wide grin before explaining that a “drop in tension” caused the elevator to get stuck. It is not known if he was alone in the elevator or with aides. He then asked the crowd for “a round of applause for the fire brigade” and thanked them for rescuing him. The pontiff will leave September 4 for a six-day apostolic voyage to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius.