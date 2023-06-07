CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Pope Francis, 86, Hospitalized for Abdominal Surgery: Vatican

    UNDER THE KNIFE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Pope Francis greets a child as he holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, June 7, 2023.

    Vatican Media via Reuters

    Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday for an operation on his intestine, the Vatican said. The 86-year-old pontiff is expected to spend several days in the facility in Rome after the surgery, which is being carried out to repair a hernia most likely caused by scars from a procedure he had two years ago. The treatment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, is the third time Francis has stayed in the hospital since he became the first Argentine to lead the Catholic Church in 2013. He has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, having part of his colon removed in 2021 to treat a bowel condition called diverticulitis. Francis said the painful condition had returned earlier this year.

    Read it at Reuters