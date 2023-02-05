CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pope and Top Christian Leaders Condemn Criminalizing Homosexuality
PRETTY WORDS
Read it at Associated Press
Three top Christian leaders denounced the criminalization of homosexuality on Sunday and offered their guidance on how countries should treat LGBTQ people. Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane after a trip to South Sudan, Pope Francis, Church of England leader Justin Welby, and Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields reinforced their perspectives that homosexuality should not be a cause for death or persecution, as it is in South Sudan. “To condemn someone like this is a sin,” Francis said, according to the Associated Press. “Criminalizing people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice.” Greenshields concurred: “There is nowhere in my reading of the four Gospels where I see Jesus turning anyone away.”