Pope Francis Asks Parents to Go Easy on Gay Kids
HOLY ORDER
Speaking from a chair due to an inflamed right knee he blamed on “old age,” Pope Francis told parents in attendance at his weekly Wednesday audience that they should have patience when it comes to dealing with their kids, telling them, “Never condemn your children.” He went on to list particularly difficult situations, such as when children are gravely ill or those kids “who like to play with cars” get injured before adding that he offered special prayers of support to “parents who see different sexual orientations in their children and how to handle this, how to accompany their children, and not hide behind an attitude of condemnation.” Francis has a history of mixed messaging on LGBTQ Catholics, at once saying same sex marriages can not be blessed because priests “can’t bless sin” while at times opening the door to gay Catholics, telling them they are welcome in Church. Francis also offered prayers of peace to the people of Ukraine who he said had “suffered so much” and who “deserved peace.” He added, “Please never war.”