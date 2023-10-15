CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pope Francis Calls For ‘Humanitarian Corridors’ in Gaza
‘INNOCENT BLOOD’
Read it at Reuters
Pope Francis has asked for respect for “humanitarian rights” in Gaza “where it is urgent and necessary to guarantee humanitarian corridors to help the entire population.” In his weekly Sunday address from St. Peter’s Square, Rome, Francis also asked that Hamas release hostages. “So many have already died. Please, no more spilling of innocent blood either in the Holy Land or in Ukraine or anywhere else. Enough! Wars are always a defeat, always,” he said. His remarks come as Israel prepares troops for a reportedly imminent ground invasion of Gaza. The Vatican has also offered to step in and mediate tensions between Israel and Hamas and for the release of Israeli hostages.