Pope Francis Congratulates Biden on Election Win

Pope Francis reached out to President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday morning to offer congratulations and discuss certain policy changes, according to a statement from the Biden-Harris transition team. The leader of the Roman Catholic Church has previously spoken out publicly on poverty, climate change, immigration and the refugee crisis, all areas where Biden is expected to diverge from the Trump administration. Come Inauguration Day, Biden will be the nation’s second Catholic president in history after John F. Kennedy, and is known as a deeply devout believer in the faith.