Pope Decries ‘Terrorism’ in Middle East, Meets With Palestinians and Israelis

Pope Francis met with a dozen relatives of hostages held by Hamas, as well as several Palestinians who lost loved ones in Israel’s assault on Gaza, the Associated Press reported. Several Palestinians told the Associated Press that Francis used the term “genocide” to describe Israel’s assault on Gaza, but Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni refuted those claims. In an address given in St. Peter’s Square, Francis urged peace. “Here we’ve gone beyond war. This isn’t war anymore, this is terrorism,” Francis said. He did not clarify who he was referring to as terrorists, irking some Israelis.