    Pope Decries ‘Terrorism’ in Middle East, Meets With Palestinians and Israelis

    ‘BEYOND WAR’

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Pope Francis meets a delegation of families of Palestinians who are suffering in Gaza.

    Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

    Pope Francis met with a dozen relatives of hostages held by Hamas, as well as several Palestinians who lost loved ones in Israel’s assault on Gaza, the Associated Press reported. Several Palestinians told the Associated Press that Francis used the term “genocide” to describe Israel’s assault on Gaza, but Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni refuted those claims. In an address given in St. Peter’s Square, Francis urged peace. “Here we’ve gone beyond war. This isn’t war anymore, this is terrorism,” Francis said. He did not clarify who he was referring to as terrorists, irking some Israelis.

