Pope Francis Has Signed a Resignation Letter ‘Just in Case’
Pope Francis said that he has already signed a letter of resignation in the event he is unable to lead the 1.3 billion-member Roman Catholic Church. The pontiff told a Spanish news outlet that he signed the letter in 2013 when he was first elected and gave it to Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, his secretary of state at the time, who has since resigned. “You have it,” he said. “I don't know to whom Cardinal Bertone may have given it, but I gave it to him when he was secretary of state.” Francis became pope when Pope Benedict XVI resigned, becoming the first pope to do so in 400 years. Francis has frequently mused that he would resign if he did not feel he was able to carry out his duties.