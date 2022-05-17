CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pope Francis Has the Best Remedy for a Bad Knee: Tequila
SHOTS, SHOTS, SHOTS!
Read it at AP
Pope Francis really knows how to turn a bad situation into a party. In a video that recently went viral, the Catholic leader was riding in the popemobile when a crowd of Mexican seminarians outside St. Peter’s Square asked him about his right knee, which has been causing him pain for months. Doctors have advised him to use a wheelchair or cane in order to get around. The group in St. Peter’s Square applauded the pope for his perseverance and ability to move despite his pain, but Francis was compelled to share a little secret with them. “Do you know what I need for my knee? Some tequila.” The seminarians laughed along with Francis—who is 85—and promised to bring him a bottle of his favorite pain reliever.