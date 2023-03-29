Pope Francis Held in Hospital for Checks Ahead of Easter

CHEAT SHEET
Pope Francis is being kept in a hospital in Rome for additional checks, Vatican sources told the BBC. It’s not clear what the exact reason is, but the stay stemmed from a scheduled appointment. Members of his staff are expected to stay with him through the night at the Gemelli Hospital, and the 86-year-old oope has reportedly cleared his schedule for the next two days. It’s not known whether he’ll be back on his feet for Palm Sunday and Easter weekend, but a source said he’d remain in the hospital as long as necessary.