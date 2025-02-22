World

Pope Francis in ‘Critical’ Condition Amid Health Setback

PRAYERS FOR THE POPE

The Catholic chief has been hospitalized for a week with a lung infection.

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Pope Francis.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Makes MAGA Hat-Wearing ‘Killer’ Chairman of Joint Chiefs
William Vaillancourt
exclusiveDonald Trump Shades Musk: ‘What the F*** Is Wrong With Him?’
David Gardner
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
TrumplandFormer Intelligence Officer Claims KGB Recruited Trump
Isabel van Brugen
MediaRachel Maddow’s ‘Decorative’ Presidency Slam Blisters Trump
Will Neal