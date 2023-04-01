‘Still Alive, You Know’: Pope Francis in Joking Mood After Release From Hospital

Read it at Associated Press
After a short hospital stay, Pope Francis is back in action. The pontiff was released from Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on Friday, after being hospitalized Wednesday for breathing difficulty during his weekly audience in St. Peter’s Square. “Still alive, you know,” the pope joked to journalists. He had the energy to fulfill his papal duties right outside the hospital, comforting a grieving mother who had lost her 5-year-old daughter the night before and signing a boy’s cast. The Vatican shared his schedule for the upcoming Holy Week, which has him presiding over Palm Sunday Mass this weekend, as well as Holy Thursday Mass and Easter Sunday Mass next week.