Pope Francis Leaves Hospital 10 Days After Colon Surgery
GOING HOME
Pope Francis has left the Gemelli hospital in Rome where he has spent the last 10 days recovering from a scheduled surgery for diverticulitis, according to Reuters. The 84-year-old left the hospital through a side door and was driven to Vatican City a short distance away in a blue Ford. He has visited several of the hospital’s wards during his stay, including the oncology ward. On Sunday, he brought three young patients with him to bless the crowds below his hospital room’s balcony. Concern for the pontiff’s health has been growing in recent years after a number of medical complications. The pope suffers from sciatica and had part of one of his lungs removed when he was young. He is expected to slowly resume his schedule.