Pope Francis Plans to Put Women on All-Male Committee That Helps Choose Bishops

Pope Francis is planning to give some of the highest Vatican roles to women and says he will also appoint women to a previously all-male committee that helps him choose bishops. In an interview with Reuters, the 85-year-old pontiff discussed a new constitution for the Holy See’s central administration, the Curia, which came into effect last month. The new rules mean that any baptized Catholic can run most Vatican departments. “I am open to giving [women] an opportunity,” Pope Francis said. “Two women will be appointed for the first time in the committee to elect bishops in the Congregation for Bishops,” he also revealed, marking the first time women will be given a say in the appointment of bishops. “This way, things are opening up a bit,” he added.
