Pope Francis Puts a Ring on It: Video of the Inauguration

Prior to the ceremony, Pope Francis lived up to his reputation for humility, stopping his procession to bless a disabled man in the crowd.

During his homily, Pope Francis stressed the importance of service. “God does not want a house built by man,” he said, “but faithfulness to His word, to His plan.”

He also thanked his predecessor, Benedict XVI, and gave a shout-out to other religions. Here’s the entire homily:

Later in the ceremony, Pope Francis gave communion.

Then, surrounded by cardinals and with church bells ringing out over the square outside, Pope Francis entered St. Peter’s basilica and greeted Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. (They’re kind of frenemies.)

And Vice President Joe Biden managed to not derail the entire ceremony.