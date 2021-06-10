Pope Francis Refuses Resignation of Cardinal Marx Amid German Church Sex-Abuse Crisis

Read it at Reuters
In a less-than-surprising move, Pope Francis rejected the resignation of German Cardinal Reinhard Marx in an informal letter written in Spanish and signed “Francisco.” The letter, dated June 10, was sent to the Vatican press corps in Spanish and German. Marx offered his resignation over what he called the “catastrophe” of Germany’s clerical sex-abuse scandal, which has suggested that hundreds of priests have abused thousands of children over decades. The pope wrote that while he understood why Marx thought he should step down, he simply would not let him. “That is my answer, dear Brother. Continue as you suggest, but as Archbishop of Munich.”