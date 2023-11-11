CHEAT SHEET
Pope Francis Removes Conservative Texas Bishop in Rare Move
Pope Francis has forcibly removed Bishop Joseph Strickland of Texas in a rare move from the Vatican on Saturday following the conservative critic’s social media attacks against the pontiff. Strickland, 65, accused Francis in a tweet earlier this year of “undermining the deposit of faith” and recently was critical of a monthlong closed-door meeting where issues including women in governance roles and welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics were debated. Strickland has served as bishop of the Diocese of Tyler in Texas since 2012. A one-line statement from the Vatican said Francis had “relieved” Strickland of the pastoral governance of Tyler and appointed the bishop of Austin as the temporary administrator.