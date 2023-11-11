CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Pope Francis Removes Conservative Texas Bishop in Rare Move

    HAND TO GOD

    Mathew Murphy

    Senior News Editor

    Catholic Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas

    Kirby Lee

    Pope Francis has forcibly removed Bishop Joseph Strickland of Texas in a rare move from the Vatican on Saturday following the conservative critic’s social media attacks against the pontiff. Strickland, 65, accused Francis in a tweet earlier this year of “undermining the deposit of faith” and recently was critical of a monthlong closed-door meeting where issues including women in governance roles and welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics were debated. Strickland has served as bishop of the Diocese of Tyler in Texas since 2012. A one-line statement from the Vatican said Francis had “relieved” Strickland of the pastoral governance of Tyler and appointed the bishop of Austin as the temporary administrator.