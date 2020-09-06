CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Pope Francis Says Gossip is a ‘Plague Worse Than COVID’

    BITE YOUR TONGUE

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

    Pope Francis strayed from his prepared remarks at his weekly Sunday Angelus overlooking St. Peter’s Square to scold his critics for gossiping, calling it a “plague worse than COVID” that seeks to divide the Catholic Church. The pope did not mention any specific factions, but there are groups who strongly dislike this pope, and in some cases even refuse to recognize him. He talked at length about the devil being the “biggest gossiper,” trying to divide the church with his lies. “Please brothers and sisters, let’s try to not gossip,” he said. “Gossip is a plague worse than COVID. Worse. Let’s make a big effort: No gossiping!”

    Read it at Associated Press