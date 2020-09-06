CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pope Francis Says Gossip is a ‘Plague Worse Than COVID’
BITE YOUR TONGUE
Read it at Associated Press
Pope Francis strayed from his prepared remarks at his weekly Sunday Angelus overlooking St. Peter’s Square to scold his critics for gossiping, calling it a “plague worse than COVID” that seeks to divide the Catholic Church. The pope did not mention any specific factions, but there are groups who strongly dislike this pope, and in some cases even refuse to recognize him. He talked at length about the devil being the “biggest gossiper,” trying to divide the church with his lies. “Please brothers and sisters, let’s try to not gossip,” he said. “Gossip is a plague worse than COVID. Worse. Let’s make a big effort: No gossiping!”