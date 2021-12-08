Pope Francis: Don’t Sweat Over ‘Sins of the Flesh’
NOT-SO-DEADLY SIN
While it’s unlikely the pope would ever actively advocate for the sowing of one’s wild oats, he told reporters earlier this week that “sins of the flesh” are not the “most serious.” Instead, in his holy opinion, pride and hatred are the worst sins a person can commit. In a question and answer session with reporters on a flight from Greece to Italy, Pope Francis fielded inquiries on the resignation of Michel Aupetit, the archbishop of Paris, who offered to step down earlier this month after a French magazine claimed he had had a consensual sexual relationship with a woman. Aupetit has denied the account, but asked forgiveness over the ambiguity of his past behavior, saying he had “poorly handled” the relationship. “It was a failing on his part, a failing against the sixth commandment [forbidding adultery],” Pope Francis said, “but not a total one.” The Pope accepted the bishop’s resignation, but told reporters he had done so due to “gossip.” He called the situation “an injustice.” He added: “That’s why I accepted the resignation of Aupetit: not on the altar of truth but on the altar of hypocrisy.”