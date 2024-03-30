Pope Francis Skips Good Friday Ceremony in Last-Minute Move

Pope Francis skipped out on a Good Friday procession in Rome on Friday night in an apparent last-minute decision that has fueled speculation surrounding the 87-year-old’s physical condition.

A press release from the Vatican said Pope Francis stayed home during the Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum “to preserve his health,” in the lead up to the final Holy Week events.

The procession is meant to re-enact Jesus of Nazareth’s carrying of the cross before his crucifixion with the Pope presiding over the event. Instead, Pope Francis followed the event remotely from the Casa Santa Marta, where he lives.

According to the Associated Press, five minutes before the official procession was set to begin, the Vatican announced the decision not to attend. A chair for Francis on a platform outside the Colosseum where he was expected to preside was swiftly removed.

Holy Week is one of the busiest times of the year for the ailing dignitary. On Saturday, the Pope is expected to attend a vigil and on Sunday he is expected to appear at Holy Week’s main event, Easter Mass.

In January, Pope Francis said he was recovering from “a touch of bronchitis,” but has been struggling with respiratory issues for months. Earlier this week, he skipped a Palm Sunday homily.