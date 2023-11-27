Vatican Offers Update on Pope Francis’ Health After Canceled Appearance
‘CLEAR IMPROVEMENT’
Pope Francis, 86, is getting antibiotics intravenously to address a lung inflammation and will delay some of his upcoming meetings, the Vatican said in an update Monday. NBC News reported that Francis disclosed his respiratory condition on Sunday to explain his absence from his appearance from a window in St. Peter’s Square. Matteo Bruni, the Vatican’s press office director, wrote in a Monday statement that the inflammation has led to some breathing problems but ruled out pneumonia. “The condition of the pope is good and stationary, he doesn’t have a fever, and the respiratory situation is in clear improvement,” Bruni said after results from a CT scan came in. On Sunday, Francis, who has just one lung, gave a public address, announcing he would still embark on his Dec. 1 trip to the United Arab Emirates to discuss climate change at the United Nations COP28 conference. A cannula used for intravenous treatment could be seen on his right hand.