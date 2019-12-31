Angry Pope Francis Slaps Away Woman After She Grabs Him

An angry Pope Francis slapped a woman’s hand away after she grabbed him and pulled him towards her as he greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday. The woman is seen on video reaching out for the pope’s hand as he turns away from the crowd, grabbing it and yanking him toward her. After attempting to pull his hand away from the woman’s grip, Pope Francis slapped her hand away twice before the woman let go. He then walked away and looked in the other direction. At the time, the pope was paying a visit to the nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square.