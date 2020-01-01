CHEAT SHEET
    Pope Francis Sorry for ‘Bad Example’ of Losing Patience With Woman Who Yanked Him in Viral Video

    ‘EXCUSE ME’

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    REUTERS/Remo Casill

    Pope Francis began the new year with an apology. In impromptu remarks in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, he said he lost patience a day earlier when he was caught on video angrily hitting the hand of a well-wisher who had grabbed him from behind a barrier and violently yanked him toward her. Francis exclaimed something and slapped her hand so she would let go. “So many times we lose patience,” he said on Wednesday. “Me, too.” He added: “I say, ‘excuse me’ for the bad example.”

