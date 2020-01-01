Pope Francis Sorry for ‘Bad Example’ of Losing Patience With Woman Who Yanked Him in Viral Video

Read it at New York Times
Pope Francis began the new year with an apology. In impromptu remarks in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, he said he lost patience a day earlier when he was caught on video angrily hitting the hand of a well-wisher who had grabbed him from behind a barrier and violently yanked him toward her. Francis exclaimed something and slapped her hand so she would let go. “So many times we lose patience,” he said on Wednesday. “Me, too.” He added: “I say, ‘excuse me’ for the bad example.”