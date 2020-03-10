Pope Francis Tells Italian Priests: Go Out and Visit Coronavirus Patients
Italy may have been put in virtual lockdown—but it seems that doesn’t apply to everyone. Pope Francis has urged Catholic priests in Italy to “have the courage to go out and go to the sick... accompanying health workers and volunteers, in this work they are doing,” as the novel coronavirus grips the country. On Monday, Italy extended its emergency coronavirus measures, including travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country. A strict 6 p.m. nationwide curfew has also been introduced. Pope Francis, whose daily morning Mass is now being livestreamed from an empty chapel, urged devout Catholics who have tested positive for the virus to stay home if they are not already hospitalized. Churches are open for private prayer, but all weddings, funerals, and Masses of any kind are prohibited until the start of next month.