Pope Francis to Skip Good Friday Event Due to ‘Extremely Cold’ Weather
Just a few days after his hospitalization for bronchitis, Pope Francis will miss his first Good Friday Way of the Cross event since assuming the papacy in 2013. The Vatican blamed “extremely cold” weather in their announcement of the 86-year-old pontiff’s absence and said he would instead watch the torchlight procession around the Colosseum from his residence. Despite the notable no-show on Friday night, which is expected to see temperatures of around 50 F, Francis has been busy during Holy the Week, renewing the vows of 1,000 cardinals, bishops, and priests on Holy Thursday and then traveling to a juvenile detention facility to wash and kiss of the feet of 12 inmates in a ceremonial imitation of Christ. The pope is still expected to participate in the weekend’s Easter festivities.