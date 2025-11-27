Cheat Sheet
1

Pope Leo Calls for Peace and Unity in Thanksgiving Message

PIE & PIETY
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 11.26.25 9:51PM EST 
ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 19: (EDITOR NOTE: STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY - NO MERCHANDISING). Pope Leo XIV addresses the Diocesan Assembly of Rome gathered in the Basilica of St John Lateran on September 19, 2025 in Rome, Italy. Speaking as Bishop of Rome, the Pope expressed his joy at meeting the diocesan community and thanked priests, deacons, consecrated men and women, and parish representatives for their dedication and witness. (Photo by Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)
Simone Risoluti/Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV has issued a Thanksgiving message to Americans from his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, just outside Rome. “I would encourage all people, especially with this beautiful feast that we have in the United States, which unites all people, people of different faiths, people who perhaps do not have the gift of faith, but to say thank you to someone, to recognize that we all have received so many gifts, first and foremost, the gift of life,” said the pontiff, 70, who grew up on Chicago’s South Side and became the first American leader of the Catholic Church in May. “The gift of faith, the gift of unity to encourage all people to try and promote peace and harmony and to give thanks to God for them and the gifts we can give,” he added, speaking to NBC’s Molly Hunter on Tuesday. Pope Leo has been highly critical of the Trump administration’s treatment of migrants in the U.S., calling on the government to treat people “humanely” and with “dignity” earlier this month. He will travel to Turkey on Thursday as part of his first foreign trip since he was elected.

2
Jackson Browne Announces Death of His Actor Son, 52
DEEP SORROW
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.26.25 5:54PM EST 
Jackson Browne (R) and son Ethan arrive at the premiere of Touchstone Pictures' "Raising Helen." (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Folk singer Jackson Browne, 77, announced the death of his son Ethan in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” reads the post. Ethan was 52 years old. The cause of death is unknown. Ethan was an actor and model who appeared in the 2004 film Raising Helen. He was also a father. In 2022, Jackson praised Ethan’s parenting skills, saying in an interview with Tru Rock Revival, “Ethan is a great father. He’s a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I’ve done something really right in my life.” Ethan’s mother, Phyllis Major, died by suicide at age 30 when Ethan was a toddler. Ethan appeared with Jackson Browne on the cover of a 1974 issue of Rolling Stone, nuzzling his father’s face.

3
Lawmakers Rebrand ‘Trump Accounts’ to Something Less Embarrassing
TAKE HIS NAME OFF
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.26.25 9:46AM EST 
U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S. President Donald Trump. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The business world is quietly seeking to rebrand ‘Trump Accounts’ for children as the more politically neutral ‘530A’ instead. The move is an attempt to incentivise parents to use an investment scheme they hope will outlive the current administration. Introduced under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Trump Accounts will see all Americans born between 2025 and 2028 receive $1000 from the Treasury, which will be deposited into a low-cost stock fund they can access when they turn 18. Up to $5,000 a year can be deposited into the accounts, which employers and charities may consider contributing to as a perk for parents. “It’s just a technical, more straightforward name,” Madeline Brown, policy associate at the Urban Institute, said of the 503A rebrand, which has started to gain traction amongst lawyers and policy types. “For the durability of this program, there’s reason to remove politics, and think of it as something that will exist beyond this administration, and to encourage folks to participate.” White House Spokesperson Kush Desai said “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but the fact remains: Only President Trump could’ve secured this historic win to help the next generation of Americans build wealth and achieve prosperity,” Axios reports. More details about how the accounts will work in practice will be revealed before the end of the year, the White House said.

4
Guy Fieri Undergoes Emergency Surgery For Injury While Filming New Series
ON SET DISASTER
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.26.25 11:40AM EST 
Guy Fieri attends the Los Angeles screening of "Mob Cops.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Guy Fieri is recovering from emergency surgery after suffering a severe leg injury on set. The Food Network star, 57, revealed he tore his quadriceps muscle in half after slipping on a staircase while filming his new series, Flavor Town Food Fight. Fieri said the accident happened when he missed a step and his legs split in opposite directions. “I slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward, and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” he told Fox News Digital. “My right leg compressed into itself. The doctor said in 20 years, he’s never seen a tear right through the biggest, thickest part of the quad.” The chef underwent emergency surgery to prevent the muscle from receding. “You normally tear that muscle at the tendon or tear the tendon off the bone,” he explained. “But this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle, and it exploded.” The injury occurred in the middle of filming, and the cast and crew had to adjust production. Fieri is now using a wheelchair and crutches as he recovers and will need to be off his feet for eight weeks. Despite the setback, he said the team “pivoted” with creative filming techniques, and he is focused on healing while resting at his ranch.

5
Richard Branson Reveals Heartbreaking Moment His Wife Died
‘SUDDENLY SHE WAS GONE’
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.26.25 2:11PM EST 
Sir Richard Branson and Joan Templeman
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sir Richard Branson has issued an update regarding the death of his wife, Joan Templeman. Branson, 75, shared a statement on Instagram on Wednesday clarifying that she died “quickly and painlessly” while recovering from a back injury. ”As many already know, I’d come off my bike in India and hurt my shoulder. Joan was recovering from her own back injury in hospital in England,” Branson wrote. “In the way life sometimes surprises you, I found myself moved to a room just down the corridor from her. We laughed together about how typical it was of us to end up on the same floor, like love-struck teenagers delighted to find each other again. We had a lovely lunch that day. She was in positive spirits and getting stronger. She smiled at me, that radiant smile that lit up her whole face, the same smile I fell in love with the very first moment I saw her, half a century ago. Then suddenly, she was gone, quickly and painlessly. And thankfully, I was right by her side.” He did not reveal her cause of death. Branson and Templeman, 80, were married in 1989 and had three children: Holly, 44, Sam, 40, and Clare Sarah, who died when she was four days old. “Life will never be the same without her. But we have fifty incredible years of memories—years filled with tears and laughter, kindness, and a love that shaped our family more than words could ever capture,” Branson continued in the statement. “We just had lots of laughs. We were very lucky.

6
U.S. Mountaineer Killed in Fall From New Zealand’s Highest Peak
DANGEROUS PEAKS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.26.25 12:27PM EST 
This photo shows a general view of the peak of Mount Cook, also known as Aoraki in Maori, one of New Zealand's most iconic landmarks that sits in the Southern Alps mountain range on New Zealand's South Island on September 29, 2025. (Photo by Sanka VIDANAGAMA / AFP) (Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images)
This photo shows a general view of the peak of Mount Cook, also known as Aoraki in Maori, one of New Zealand's most iconic landmarks that sits in the Southern Alps mountain range on New Zealand's South Island on September 29, 2025. (Photo by Sanka VIDANAGAMA / AFP) (Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images) SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images

An American mountain climber was among two people killed in a horrific fall from New Zealand’s highest and most dangerous peak, authorities announced on Wednesday. The other person killed was a guide. The climbers, part of a four-man team, were scaling Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook, on Monday when the pair of them reportedly slipped and fell to their deaths. The other two members of the team, believed to be a guide and their client, were rescued by helicopter after authorities received a distress call from the climbers late on Tuesday night. The victims’ bodies, who were tied together by rope, were later recovered after an overnight search. Although they have not been publicly identified, Police Area Commander Vicki Walker confirmed one of the deceased was a U.S. national, while the New Zealand Mountain Guides Association identified the other as an internationally-recognized guide. Aoraki, part of New Zealand’s Southern Alps, has a peak of 12,218ft and is known as a challenging climb even for experienced mountaineers. More than 240 deaths have been recorded on the mountain since the start of the 20th century.

7
’90s Star Threatens to ‘Prosecute’ After Allegedly Being Drugged at Bar
HOTEL HORROR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.26.25 12:11PM EST 
Published 11.26.25 12:07PM EST 
Tara Reid attends the Alice & Olivia / Be the Train Manifestation Wear Activation
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for : 2Hands Produc

American Pie star Tara Reid filed a police report after she was allegedly drugged at a hotel bar near Chicago. The 50-year-old has said she is now ready to prosecute anyone involved, according to a statement from the Rosemont Public Safety Department. According to Page Six, Reid stated, “I am willing to prosecute,” in the report. It was filed on Tuesday and largely mirrors the claims Reid originally made, according to TMZ. The Big Lebowski star said she had been at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago O’Hare Airport in Rosemont on Saturday when the incident occurred. Reid said she went out for a cigarette with someone claiming to be a successful influencer and left her glass of wine at the bar. When she returned to it, she claims the drink was covered with a napkin. She took a sip, which was the last thing she remembers from that night, she claimed. According to TMZ, her next memory was waking up in the hospital. Footage gathered by a fan from that night shows her shouting at paramedics, “You don’t know who I am. I am famous. I’m an actress.” She attended a 60-day rehabilitation in 2008 and has previously spoken out about her battle with addiction. The Rosemont Public Safety Department is investigating.

8
Famous Fashion Designer Who Dressed Kate Moss and Beyoncé Dies
CULTURAL INNOVATOR
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.26.25 2:05PM EST 
Pam Hogg on 13 December 2019 in London, England.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 13: Pam Hogg on 13 December 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images) Christie Goodwin/Redferns

Famed fashion designer Pam Hogg has died. The Scottish designer was responsible for the looks of A-list celebrities, including Kate Moss, Beyoncé, and Rihanna. Hogg’s family announced her death on Wednesday. She died in hospice care in London, England. They shared that her “final hours were peaceful and surrounded by the loving care of cherished friends and family.” Though Hogg vowed never to share her age, she is thought to have been in her early 60s. While at the Glasgow School of Art, Hogg began her first fashion collection, named after herself, in 1981. The designer’s garments, which she defined and made herself, were recognized for their innovative silhouettes and for her use of materials such as latex and mesh. Her family says they will remember her as she leaves “a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy, and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention.”

9
Apple TV Series Pulled Over Accusations of Plagiarism
COPY THAT
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 11.26.25 1:15PM EST 
The logo of the streaming service AppleTV
Thomas Trutschel/Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Apple TV has been forced to pull its French-language series The Hunt just days before it launched after accusations that its creator lifted major plot elements from a 1973 novel. French producer Gaumont said Tuesday Apple was delaying the release while it reviews “any questions related to the production,” adding that it takes intellectual property issues “very seriously,” the New York Times reported. The move follows reporting by French media journalist Clément Garin, who wrote on Substack that screenwriter Cédric Anger failed to tell Apple that the series mirrored Shoot, a 1973 thriller by American author Douglas Fairbairn. The book was published in France in 1974 as La Traque, according to Apple Insider. The series, starring actors Benoît Magimel, 51, and Mélanie Laurent, 42, was shot in France in 2024 and was due to broadcast on December 3. Apple Insider said it was “plausible that Apple could make a deal with the Fairbairn estate and the book’s publishers,” allowing it to eventually be legitimately released. “Doing so would make the show even more expensive to all involved, but with some chance to recoup its costs,” it added. Apple TV did not respond to a request for comment from the Times.

10
‘Mechanical Issue’ Turns Flight Around After Less Than 20 Minutes
SHORT TRIP
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.26.25 1:15PM EST 
A Delta Airlines Airbus A330 is being at London Heathrow Airport in London, United Kingdom, on June 10, 2023.
Robert Smith|MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines flight heading to Minneapolis from Paris on Wednesday had to turn back to France after less than 20 minutes in the air. The decision to reroute was made after signs of a mechanical issue were observed. Delta Flight 153 departed Paris Charles de Gaulle at around 10:53 a.m. local time, but had to turn around 17 minutes into the flight, returning to CDG by about 11:47 a.m., according to Flightradar24 data. The aircraft never climbed higher than 9,500 feet. A Delta spokesperson told the Beast that the Airbus A330-300 had to return to its original airport “due to an indication of a mechanical issue” related to the aircraft’s flaps. Since the aircraft was just beginning an international journey, it had a lot of fuel, so the crew considered the situation an emergency due to the excessive fuel weight. This granted the flight “priority handling from air traffic control,“ according to the airline. Delta added that the 177 passengers “were reaccommodated on same-day flights” while the aircraft goes through “evaluation by Delta maintenance technicians.”

