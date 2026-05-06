Pope Leo Gets Hung Up on by Bank’s Customer Service

Pope Leo XIV got hung up on by a customer service agent while trying to change the address his bank had on file after he ascended to the papacy. The leader of one billion Catholics was two months into his stint as the head of the church when he called up his bank in Chicago to inform them he had moved and needed to change his phone number and address, his friend Rev. Tom McCarthy said. McCarthy told a congregation in Naperville, Illinois, that the Chicago-born man of the cloth said, “‘Yes ma’am, I’m Robert Prevost, I’d like to change please,” before successfully answering his security questions. The woman nonetheless told him he would have to visit the bank in person to change the information on file. “He said, ‘Well, I’m not going to be able to do that,’” McCarthy said. He then tried something else. “Would it matter to you if I told you I’m Pope Leo?” he asked, according to McCarthy. The customer service operative terminated the call. It was only after a threat to move banks was made that Leo’s phone number was finally changed, McCarthy said.

The New York Times