Pope Leo Invites Hot Priests of Social Media to Vatican for Youth Appeal Summit

Medieval Knight’s Remains Found Under Former Ice Cream Shop
FROZEN IN TIME
Archaeologists have discovered what they believe to be the remains of a medieval knight under a former ice cream parlor in Poland. The city released a statement earlier this month announcing that researchers had found the remains while excavating the site of the ice cream shop, which opened in the 1960s. ArcheoScan, a Polish archaeological company, discovered the well-preserved, full skeleton inside the remains of a coffin. Its researchers have deduced after initial examinations that the man was around 40 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall. They said that the tombstone had been there for over 700 years and featured the image of an armored knight holding a shield carved into it. Popular Mechanics reported that the coat of arms on the engraved shield had faded away, so researchers have not been able to deduce whom the knight served. ArcheoScan has been examining the area since 2023, after developers bought the site. In 2024, they found the remains of a church built in 1140 as well as more than 200 medieval graves nearby.