Pope Leo Makes New Moves to Tackle Sexual Abuse in the Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV has appointed a new chief to spearhead the routing of sexual abuse among members of the Catholic clergy. French Archbishop Thibault Verny will serve as president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, an advisory body at the Vatican founded by Pope Leo’s predecessor, the late Pope Francis, in 2014. Verny has served on the commission since 2022 and previously led audits of victim support centers following a 2021 report on decades of abuse at churches in his native France. “We will promote the equitable sharing of resources so that all parts of the Church, regardless of geography or circumstance, can uphold the highest standards of protection,” he said in a statement. As the new head of the commission, he replaces former Archbishop of Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who’d served as president since its founding. O’Malley praised Verny as “a collaborative leader committed to advancing the global adoption of protection and safeguarding, to as best possible assure the safety of those in the care of the Church throughout the world.”