Pope Leo Would Regularly Hit the Gym in Rome, Owner Says

The Pentagon says it has officially accepted the controversial luxury jumbo jet gifted to President Donald Trump from the Qatari royal family. Trump has already ordered the Air Force to upgrade it pronto so that it can be used as his new Air Force One, which could cost more than $1 billion. The 747 jetliner sparked party-wide debate from members of Congress, who worry that the gift violated the Constitution and could be bugged. The shiny new aircraft has two bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five galleys, a private office, and at least three lounges. But Congress is nervous that Trump will pressure the Air Force to finalize his gift so rapidly that sufficient security members are not built into the plane, like missile defense systems. Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois said: “If President Trump insists on converting this plane to a hardened Air Force One before 2029, I worry about the pressures you may be under to cut corners on operational security.” Trump wants it completed as soon as the end of the year.
- 1Trump Administration Formally Accepts $400M Plane From QatarJET SETThe president wants the plane upgraded to his Air Force One as soon as possible.
- 2Dem Congressman Is Third to Die in Office in Three MonthsTRIBUTES PAIDVirginia’s Gerry Connolly died Wednesday. Texas’ Sylvester Turner and Arizona’s Raul Grijalva both died in March.
- 3‘Boy Meets World’ Star Reveals He’s Becoming a GrandpaTIME FLIESThe actor told his former co-stars that his stepdaughter is expecting her first child.
- 4Legendary Rock Singer Announces He Has Quit His BandCOLD AS ICEThe band’s longtime guitarist will assume vocal duties.
- 5Actor in Nic Cage ‘Madden’ Film Quits Over N-Word and NudityMADDEN-INGThe film, directed by David O. Russell, stars Cage as former NFL head coach John Madden.
- 6Trump Tariffs Crash European Business Travel to U.S.GREENER PASTURESEuropean business travel bookings to the U.S. in April dropped a staggering percent compared to a year ago.
- 7Pope Leo Would Regularly Hit the Gym in Rome, Owner SaysGODLY GAINSA trainer says the pope had a favorite treadmill facing a mural of a famous landmark.
- 8Cybertrucks Are Shedding Value at Lightning SpeedDEPRECIATION MACHINEIt’s more bad news for Elon Musk’s electric pickup, which has posted anemic sales.
- 9Shakira Concertgoers Issued Warning After Measles OutbreakSICK BEATSHealth officials are concerned the singer’s show could turn into a superspreader event.
- 10Pet Kangaroo Drives Colorado Cops Hopping Mad After EscapingROO GOTTA BE KIDDING METwo-year-old Irwin made a break for it in Durango, south-west Colorado.
Gerry Connolly, the Democratic Virginia congressman who served in Congress since 2009, has died aged 75, his family announced. In a statement shared on social media, Connolly’s family said that he died at home “peacefully” Wednesday morning surrounded by family. “Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just,” the statement said, adding he was a “fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many.” Connolly is now the third sitting Democratic congressman to have died in the past three months, following Texas’ Sylvester Turner, 70, and Arizona’s Raul Grijalva, 77, in March. Connolly revealed in Nov. 2024 that he had esophageal cancer. The following month, he defeated New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the role of ranking member of the House Oversight Committee. Connolly announced in late April that he would be stepping down as the top Democrat on the influential committee, and would not seek re-election in 2026, as the cancer which he had “initially beaten” had returned.
Boy Meets World star Will Friedle, 48, announced Monday that he’s going to become a grandpa for the first time. Friedle, who played Ben Savage’s older brother Eric Matthews on the show, revealed on his podcast Pod Meets World that his stepdaughter Lexi is expecting her first child. Podcast co-host and former co-star Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence, broke the news first, announcing: “Will’s about to be a grandfather.” “Yeah, my stepdaughter’s about to have my first grandchild, so I’m very happy. I’m ‘bout to be a poppy!” Friedle confirmed to his other co-host and Boy Meets World co-star, Rider Strong, who played Shawn Hunter, as well as Lynn McCracken, the show’s director and stage manager. His co-hosts shared his excitement with Fishel telling him, “It’s going to be fun, I can’t wait.” Friedle began dating his current wife, Susan, when Lexi was just around 16 years old. The pair married in September 2016, and now at 35, Lexi is expecting her first child.
Foreigner’s lead singer Kelly Hansen announced he is leaving the legendary rock band after nearly 20 years, dropping the bombshell reveal on live TV. Appearing on Tuesday night’s finale of The Voice, Hansen said: “After 20 magical years performing with this band, this will be my last year with Foreigner. This summer, a new great voice will sing these songs for you, my friend Luis Maldonado.” In a later statement, he added: “Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honors of my life. But it’s time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn’t be prouder to hand this off to him.” Maldonado, the band’s longtime guitarist, added: “This music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’m ready to honor Foreigner’s legacy and bring my heart to every performance.”
A supporting actor starring alongside Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale in David O. Russell’s upcoming Madden film walked off set just two weeks into production due to his discomfort with nude scenes and the use of the N-word, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. The site reports that it spoke to five actors who said their co-star walked off the set of the Amazon MGM Studios film, along with others, after Russell used the racist term while diving into an impromptu monologue. After that, the team wrapped for the day, sources said. But studio sources have now told TMZ that it was the unnamed actor’s idea to use the term after creative discussions with the director were held in private. The studio sources said Russell didn’t use the term while shooting, but also didn’t confirm what caused the walk-off. The cast and crew sources allege that Russell acted in an “unprofessional” manner when the actor said he didn’t want to shoot a full-frontal nude scene. The studio claims that the nude shots were discussed in advance of the reported flashpoint. Production on the film, in which Cage plays John Madden and Bale plays Raiders owner Al Davis, has been a “mess,” according to one source who added that Cage and Bale’s intense method acting has contributed to the overall atmosphere. Amazon MGM Studios and reps for Russell have been contacted for comment.
Europeans are scaling back business trips to the United States amid the Trump administration’s intensifying hostilities toward trade partners and immigrant visitors. European business travel bookings to the U.S. in April dropped 26 percent compared to the same month last year as companies seek markets offering “greater stability,” Politico reported, citing data from the London-based HotelHub, a booking platform used by travel agencies. HotelHub’s chief commercial officer Paul Raymond pointed to “uncertainty around the traditional partnership” and President Donald Trump’s tariff chaos as reasons European companies are thinking twice about coming to America. After calling the European Union “nasty‚” Trump slapped the bloc with 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum, 25 percent tariffs on cars and 20 percent tariffs on all other goods, before abruptly hitting pause on the policies in April. Yet the fallout from America’s souring reputation isn’t just limited to European business travel. The U.S. is set to lose $12.5 billion in international travel spending this year, according to a World Travel & Tourism Council report published last week. “While other nations are rolling out the welcome mat, the U.S. government is putting up the ‘closed’ sign,” said Julia Simpson, the WTTC president and CEO.
Pope Leo Would Regularly Hit the Gym in Rome, Owner Says
Before his papacy, Pope Leo XIV frequented a Rome gym for two years, said its owner. According to the Associated Press, the Omega gym is known to attract nuns and priests from Vatican City, with the new pope being no exception. His reported personal trainer, Valerio Masella, 26, revealed that Leo enjoyed running on his favorite treadmill in front of a mural of famous landmarks, including St. Peter’s Basilica, where the Chicago-born cardinal would later make his first appearance as pope. “He was always positive about everything—the weather, the city, the people, also for me, he said he liked the gym,” Masella said. According to him, the pope would train with him two or three times a week for up to an hour each time. “We would start off slow and then go pretty strong,” he said. Francesco Tamburlani, the owner of the Rome gym, recalls the moment he found out that one of his regulars had become the new pope. “When the name of the pope was announced, my phone rings and my son tells me, ‘Dad, it’s Robert! Robert, our member!’” Tamburlani said. “I heard the gym staff behind him cheering. ... This moved us, filled us with joy.”
Tesla Cybertruck owners are staring down steep depreciation, with trade-in estimates showing the electric pickup loses 37 percent to 38 percent of its value after just one year. One owner told Business Insider he spent about $100,000 on the truck a year ago and, after driving 19,623 miles, received a trade-in estimate of about $63,100 from Tesla—a 37 percent drop. That’s more than double the average 16 percent depreciation rate for new vehicles given by Kelley Blue Book. And while EVs are known for losing value quickly, the Cybertruck’s plunge outpaces similar models like Rivian’s all-electric 2023 R1T pickup, which depreciated about 29 percent over two years. The Cybertruck’s unforgiving depreciation rate could further deter buyers from the angular car, whose sales struggled even before Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s foray into politics tarnished the brand. Business Insider, which Musk dismissed Tuesday as “not a real publication” and “fake,” reported that Tesla fell nearly 10,000 units short of its expected Cybertruck sales in 2024. And in the first three months of 2025, Tesla sold just 6,406 Cybertrucks—half as many as the previous quarter—while Musk’s focus shifted from his business to the White House.
Thousands of people who attended a Shakira concert in New Jersey last week have been issued an urgent health warning following an outbreak of the measles. The Colombian singer’s show at the MetLife Stadium on May 15 could prove to be the epicenter of a major superspreader event after health officials identified a concertgoer “associated with a newly identified case of measles in a non-NJ resident who attended a concert in NJ while infectious.” Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world, and although no cases have been reported yet, MetLife has a max capacity of 82,000 and infected people may not start developing symptoms until as late as June 6. Although the disease was officially eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, it has seen a resurgence in recent years due to declining vaccination rates. Last week the CDC confirmed over 1,000 cases across 31 states, which have resulted in at least three deaths so far. The warning follows a similar alert issued by New Jersey health officials last week after an infected traveller passed through Newark Liberty International Airport, potentially exposing hundreds more people to the infectious disease.
An escaped pet kangaroo gave Colorado cops the runaround after breaking free for a second time in just a year. Irwin decided to hightail it out of his owner’s home in Durango, south-west Colorado, last fall. He was quickly caught after he hopped into a sack which resembled a mother kangaroo’s pouch. The second escape, on Monday, was more challenging for officers from Durango Police Department because the two-year-old is much bigger now. Officers even debated using a lasso to snare the escapee. “That technique wasn’t going to work. The officers were debating whether they needed to lasso it or what the plan was,” police Commander Nick Stasi said Tuesday. A fellow officer labeled “farm boy” by Stasi has animal handling experience, so he was put up to the task. That officer, Shane Garrison, said it was “an awesome call.” He cornered Irwin and grabbed him, before carrying him to a police truck and putting him in the back seat like a criminal. It will become more and more challenging to capture Irwin if he escapes again as, by age four, kangaroos can surpass the size of an adult male person. They also pack a brutal kick.