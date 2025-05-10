Alert Your Grandma: Pope Leo XIV Bobbleheads Are Here
As white smoke emerged from the chimney of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, the good people at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum knew their duty was clear. Just hours after Chicagoan Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected to become Pope Leo XIV, the Milwaukee-based “premier source for everything bobblehead-related” began hawking miniature bobbling likenesses of the Holy Father. “With the excitement surrounding the first Pope from North America, we know the Pope Leo XIV bobbleheads are going to be very popular,” museum CEO Phil Sklar said in a news release. For just $49, an 8-inch-tall, individually numbered replica of Leo XIV clad in his papal vestments could be yours. However, fans of the first American pope will have to practice the virtue of patience, as the bobbleheads are still in production and are not expected to ship until November of this year. Praise be.