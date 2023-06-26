CHEAT SHEET
    Pope Offers Up Prayer For Teen Who Disappeared Mysteriously 40 Years Ago

    ‘VERY POSITIVE THING’

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Pietro, brother of Emanuela Orlandi, holds a banner with her picture in front of St. Peter’s Square.

    Reuters via Stringer

    Pope Francis acknowledged the 40th anniversary of an Italian teen’s mysterious disappearance Sunday, providing comfort to the girl’s family even as the lack of answers continues to haunt them. The story of Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee who went missing in 1983 at the age of 15, has long captivated audiences—even inspiring a hit Netflix series last year. Francis briefly offered a prayer for Orlandi in St. Peter’s Square Sunday, at one point expressing “closeness to the family, above all, the mother.” Her family seemed to appreciate the gesture, with her brother, Peter Orlandi, telling The New York Times: “It’s a very positive thing.”

