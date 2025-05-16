Cheat Sheet
1

Pope’s Childhood Home Owner Hires Trump-Linked Auctioneer

Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 05.16.25 9:43AM EDT 
The childhood home of Pope Leo XIV.
Carlos Osorio/REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

The modest childhood home of Pope Leo XIV is up for grabs, and its owner has hired an auctioneer with links to President Donald Trump to cash in. Paweł Radzik, who bought the Dolton, Illinois property for $66,000 last year to renovate and flip it, was surprised to discover the home’s former resident was Robert Francis Prevost, now the first American pope, according to The New York Times. Steve Budzik, the real estate broker for the property, said he was inundated with offers. To capitalize on the unexpected attention, Radzik hired Paramount Realty, the same real estate auction company that sold Donald Trump’s childhood home in 2017 for $2.14 million—more than twice the average of similar properties in the area. Online bidding is now underway for the papal property and will close on June 18, with expectations that the home could fetch seven figures. “We can call this the pope premium,” said Misha Haghani, Paramount’s chief executive and founder. “Within one week this is going to be the most famous home on the planet.”

Read it at The New York Times

2
Baby Successfully Treated With First-Ever Personalized Gene Editing Therapy
HISTORIC BREAKTHROUGH
Janna Brancolini
Updated 05.16.25 10:18AM EDT 
Published 05.16.25 9:33AM EDT 
KJ with his doctors Kiran Musunuru and Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas, who is holding him, at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

A nine-month-old baby has become the first person ever to be successfully treated with personalized gene editing therapy. Researchers corrected a specific gene mutation in baby KJ Muldoon‘s liver cells that had caused a rare metabolic disease called severe carbamoyl phosphate synthetase 1 (CPS1) deficiency, Penn Medicine announced. After spending his first several months of life admitted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), KJ received the first dose of his bespoke therapy in February and is now growing well and thriving. Most CPS1 patients eventually need liver transplants, but before they’re old enough, the disease’s side effects can cause lifelong neurological damage or even death. KJ’s case marks the first time CRISPR gene editing technology has been used to successfully create a personalized cure, as opposed to being used to target more common health problems such as sickle cell disease. KJ’s treatment could “provide a pathway for gene editing technology to be successfully adapted to treat individuals with rare diseases for whom no medical treatments are available,” according to a statement from Penn Medicine. Dr. Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas, one of the doctors who treated KJ, said she hopes the boy will be the “first of many” to benefit from personalized gene therapies. The breakthrough is the result of years of progress in gene editing and decades of federally funded research.

KJ with his parents Nicole and Kyle Muldoon.
KJ with his parents Nicole and Kyle Muldoon. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Read it at Penn Medicine

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
Bill Belichick’s Former Player Slams Him for Jordon Hudson Relationship: ‘Distraction’
CALLED OUT
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 05.15.25 10:02PM EDT 
Published 05.15.25 9:48PM EDT 
Cam Newton, Bill Belichick, and Jordon Hudson.
Cam Newton, Bill Belichick, and Jordon Hudson. The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

Former NFL star Cam Newton didn’t shy away from voicing his opinion on Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson in a podcast Wednesday, slamming his former coach for not following his own advice. “I find it extremely interesting for a person who always led with this: ‘Do not be a distraction,’” Newton said in a Wednesday episode of his podcast 4th & 1 with Cam Newton.“We talking more about Jordon Hudson than talking about who’s our starting quarterback. You can’t name me three players on North Carolina’s roster right now besides Jordon Hudson.” A former quarterback, Cameron previously played with Belichick as part of the New England Patriots for one season in 2020. “Now you have that same situation with a 16-year-old that you’re trying to recruit. And you got to talk to his momma? This ain’t a good look,” he continued. Several of Belichick’s former colleagues and friends have spoken out about his relationship with Hudson in recent weeks. The couple have been at the epicenter of controversy following a viral, tense CBS interview that saw Hudson, who is also Belichick’s public relations representative, bar a reporter from asking the two how they met. The coach told ESPN earlier this week that Hudson “doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football.”

Read it at People

4
Trump Admin Tries Bizarre New Tactic to Escalate Its Feud With Harvard
CAN'T CATCH A BREAK
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.15.25 7:22PM EDT 
Harvard has been hit with yet another challenge from the administration in their ongoing feud.
Harvard has been hit with yet another challenge from the administration in their ongoing feud. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

The Trump administration escalated its feud with Harvard by launching a new Justice Department investigation into the Ivy League’s admissions policies. According to a 14-page letter reviewed by The New York Times, the DOJ informed Harvard Monday that it would be investigating whether or not its admissions process was used to defraud the government under the False Claims Act. It is uncommon for a university to be targeted with the False Claims Act, which is a law typically meant to punish contractors who have been accused of swindling the government. Although the letter doesn’t specify how exactly Harvard might have attempted to defraud the government, the university could be fined hundreds of millions of dollars if found liable. Jonathan Swain, a Harvard spokesperson, said that the university would continue to fight back against the government, claiming that the administration’s actions “will lead to devastating consequences for our nation’s health, economic prosperity, and scientific leadership.” He added: “This investigation is yet another abusive and retaliatory action — the latest of many — that the administration has initiated against Harvard.”

Read it at The New York Times

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s Friendship Has ‘Halted’: Report
TROUBLE IN PARADISE?
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.15.25 8:57PM EDT 
Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship has reportedly experienced a stoppage following Lively’s escalating legal battle with her former co-star Justin Baldoni. In a report published Thursday, a source close to Swift told People magazine that the pair’s “friendship has halted” in recent weeks as the singer, who was subpoenaed in Baldoni’s case earlier this month, wants “no part in this drama.” Another source told the outlet that Swift and Lively, who have been friends for at least a decade, are “taking some space” but are “not no longer friends.” A third source told the outlet that the subpoena “fractured” the “fragile peace” between the pair. Lively initially sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation, which he denied, in December last year. He subsequently countersued Lively for $400 million alleging extortion and defamation, which Lively’s attorneys called “vengeful” and “meritless.” Swift was later subpoenaed in Baldoni’s case against Lively on May 9. A representative for the singer slammed the move in a statement to People at the time, saying: “This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Read it at People

6
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Casts its New Lead Slayer
CHOSEN ONE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.15.25 8:40PM EDT 
Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sarah Michelle Gellar in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer."
Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sarah Michelle Gellar in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer." The Daily Beast/Getty

Hulu’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has found its new lead slayer in actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The 15-year-old will be starring opposite Buffy Summers herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is slated to reprise her original role in the new series and executive produce. Armstrong will be playing an awkward high-school student who’s also a slayer, according to Deadline. Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao will also be directing the reboot’s pilot, with Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serving as writers, the outlet adds. “From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” Gellar wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside a video of her breaking the casting news to Armstrong. “To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.” Armstrong’s television resume includes Netflix’s Anne with an E and Disney+’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew where she starred opposite Jude Law.

Read it at Deadline

7
Michael J. Fox Is Coming Out of Retirement
BACK TO THE SMALL SCREEN
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.15.25 6:24PM EDT 
Michael J. Fox
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Michael J. Fox will soon return to our screens. The Back to the Future star, who retired from acting in 2020, will next appear in a guest starring role on Season 3 of the AppleTV+ series Shrinking. Fox, 63, stepped away from the profession five years ago after a brief stint on The Good Fight. He later told Empire that his decision to retire was “peaceful,” and came about after he realized he could no longer remember his lines while filming the Paramount+ legal drama. However, Fox said last year that he was open to accepting a new role “if something came up that I could really put my realities [and] my challenges into.” The Family Ties star has lived with Parkinson’s disease since being diagnosed at age 29. He most recently appeared on screen in the 2023 documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which chronicled his experience navigating the neurodegenerative condition. Shrinking, which co-stars Harrison Ford as a therapist living with worsening Parkinson’s, will mark Fox’s second collaboration with series co-creator Bill Lawrence after the ABC sitcom Spin City. The new season is already in production, with Jeff Daniels also set to guest star. No word yet on when it will hit AppleTV+.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

8
Hulk Hogan Undergoes Neck Surgery After Ragged Appearance Sparked Concerns
GET WELL SOON
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.15.25 5:57PM EDT 
Hulk Holgan
Hulk Holgan Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan underwent neck surgery after a ragged appearance on Fox News sparked concerns for the 71-year-old’s well being. He told TMZ on Thursday that his recovery from the Wednesday “little fusion procedure” was swift and that he had already returned to work by Thursday. The news came just days after the Donald Trump-supporting wrestler sparked a chorus of concern online by appearing haggard during a Fox News appearance. Fans said he looked “old” after an interview on Fox & Friends, in which his undyed beard and tired-looking eyes jumped out to viewers. The WWE Hall of Famer took numerous beatings in the ring throughout his long career, so it’s no surprise that he needed 25 operations from 2014 to 2024 alone. He’s had ten back surgeries and had his knees, both hips, and shoulders replaced. He’s bounced back from all of them, however, and is preparing for the kickoff of his new wrestling league, American Freestyle, which aims to bring freestyle wrestling to a wider audience. A number of superstar champion wrestlers have already joined the show, including David Carr, Kyle Dake, Trend Hidlay, Kyle Snyder, and Aaron Brooks.

Read it at TMZ

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Motown Legend Under Criminal Investigation for Sexual Assault Allegations
WHO'S LYING?
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.15.25 5:47PM EDT 
Smokey Robinson's sexual assault allegations are now under criminal investigation.
Smokey Robinson's sexual assault allegations are now under criminal investigation. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Sexual assault allegations against Smokey Robinson are now under criminal investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the singer’s attorneys and the sheriff’s department. Last week, four women who claimed to have been his housekeepers between 2007 and 2024 filed police reports against the R&B legend, 85, and his wife, Francis Gladney, alleging sexual battery and rape. The women are seeking damages of at least $50 million. Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, told TMZ that “we feel confident that a determination will be made that Mr. Robinson did nothing wrong” and that this is “nothing more than a manufactured lawsuit intended to tarnish the good names of Smokey and Frances Robinson.” He added that they “welcome” the investigation and called out the women for remaining anonymous, saying that “exposure to the truth is a powerful thing.” The women’s attorneys, John Harris and Herbert Hayden, said they are “pleased” an investigation has been launched and intend to “fully cooperate.” Frost claims that the suit against his client is “a desperate attempt to prejudice public opinion and make even more of a media circus than the Plaintiffs were previously able to create,” as well as “extract money from an 85-year-old American icon.”

Read it at TMZ

10
FBI Disbands Public Corruption Squad That Helped Investigate Trump
‘OPEN SEASON’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.15.25 3:24PM EDT 
The FBI disbands the public corruption squad that helped investigate Trump in 2020.
The FBI disbands the public corruption squad that helped investigate Trump in 2020. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Federal Bureau of Investigation‘s (FBI) Washington Field Office is dismantling its public corruption squad that helped Jack Smith lead two federal investigations into President Donald Trump after the 2020 election, according to NBC News. The unit, known as CR-15, played a part in the FBI’s investigation that helped initiate the Smith probe into Trump, which upset many GOP senators. In April, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson wrote a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel criticizing the unit. Grassley later said in a statement: “My oversight has shown time and again how the FBI’s CR-15 unit was weaponized to execute one-sided political attacks, particularly against President Trump and his allies.” He added that it was “good news” it got shut down after he “exposed the unit for its misconduct.” The FBI special agents from the unit will be reassigned, and an FBI official said that public corruption cases would still be investigated. The move comes days after the Justice Department drastically gutted its Public Integrity Section, which oversaw public officials’ corruption cases. Stacy Young, the executive director and founder of Justice Connection, a network of DOJ alumni protecting DOJ employees, noted that “this is yet another sign that it’s open season for political corruption.”

Read it at NBC News

