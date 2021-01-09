CHEAT SHEET
Mask-Averse Pope’s Personal Doc Dies From Coronavirus
Despite the rapid development of a coronavirus vaccine, the pandemic continues to rage across the world, this week killing Pope Francis’ personal doctor Fabrizio Soccorsi. The doc had worked for the pope since 2015 and was 78, according to Vatican News. Pope Francis is set to receive a coronavirus vaccination as early as Monday. He said he supports the vaccine and sees it as an ethical obligation to receive it, but he has been seen largely maskless throughout the pandemic. He’s also planning his first international trip since the pandemic began to Iraq for four days in March. Francis, who is 84 and missing part of a lung, would be at high risk for complications from the virus.