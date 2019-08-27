CHEAT SHEET
Popeyes: We Ran Out of the Viral Chicken Sandwich
After a number of Popeyes locations put up signs saying they were out of the fast-food restaurant’s new fried chicken sandwich, the chain tweeted on Tuesday that it has no more sandwiches left for sale. “Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now),” Popeyes tweeted, along with a video promising the sandwich sensation would be back. “They’ll be back soon. FOR. GOOD. Pinky swear,” the video said. Popeyes also encouraged people to download the Popeyes app in order to get a push notification upon the fried phenomenon’s return. The Popeyes item became a viral sensation after people began debating whether it was better than Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich.