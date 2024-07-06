Popular Actor Dead at 30: ‘Doctors Have No Explanation’
SHOCK LOSS
Actor Mike Heslin died earlier this week aged 30, after an “unexpected cardiac event”, his husband Scotty Dynamo shared on Friday. The Lioness actor died on July 2 after a “week long battle in the hospital.” “Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened,” his husband posted. Heslin appeared in TV shows including Younger, The Influencers and the TV movie The Holiday Proposal Plan. Dynamo said they were able to use Heslin’s organs to help four different families in need. The couple were just four months away from celebrating their first wedding anniversary and were beginning plans to start a family. “When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces,” Dynamo said. “If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant.” A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover the costs of a funeral and hospital expenses with more than $46,000 already raised.