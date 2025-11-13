Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
A Classic Pet Name is Back On Top of 2025’s Dog Name List
TOP DOG
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.13.25 4:49PM EST 
The unrecognizable owner caresses his jack russell terrier dog.
Olga Pankova/Getty Images

A classic pet name is back at the top of the year’s most popular dog names. “Max” reclaimed the top spot for male dog names on the American Kennel Club’s 2025 list released Wednesday after losing its crown in 2024 to “Milo.” It previously held the title in 2022 and 2023. In second place this year was “Hank,” which ranked 35th in the previous year. Meanwhile, the top name for female dogs was “Luna,” followed by “Bella” and “Daisy.” “Choosing a pet’s name is such a fun and important part of the process when acquiring a dog,” AKC president and CEO, Gina M. DiNardo, said in a statement. “People put a great deal of effort into picking a name that perfectly fits their pet and often spend a lot of time making that decision.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Popular Chip Brands Stripped ‘Naked’ After RFK Jr.’s MAHA Demand

CHIP STRIP
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.13.25 4:30PM EST 
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: In this photo illustration, a package of Doritos chips is displayed on April 23, 2025 in San Anselmo, California. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans to phase out all artificial dyes from the food supply by the end of 2026. The Food and Drug Administration is directing the food industry to replace petroleum-based synthetic dyes with natural alternatives.
Justin Sullivan/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

PepsiCo has announced that two of its most popular snacks will be stripped of artificial flavors and dyes. In a press release on Thursday, the company unveiled the launch of a “Simply NKD” version of Doritos and Cheetos that will be entirely dyeless. “We are reinventing our iconic—and most famous—brands to deliver options with the bold flavors fans know and love,” said Hernán Tantardini, CMO of PepsiCo Foods U.S., about the new product. The move comes after other companies, including food giant Kraft Heinz, took similar steps to remove artificial food dyes following Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s push to “phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes” in U.S. food and replace them with natural alternatives. The new Doritos collection will include Simply NKD Nacho Cheese and Simply NKD Cool Ranch, while Cheetos will also come in two flavors: Simply NKD Puffs and Simply NKD Flamin’ Hot. The products are available for pre-order and will be in-store starting December 1. “If we can reinvent Doritos and Cheetos, imagine what’s next,” PepsiCo concluded in their press release.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Holiday Shopping Season Has Begun—Get Up to 49% Off Personalized Jewelry With Groupon
‘TIS THE SEASON
AD BY Groupon
Published 11.12.25 12:00AM EST 
Groupon
Groupon

It’s that time of year again. Gifting season is here, which means it’s time to start hunting for that perfect present. To assist with the search, Groupon has curated discounts on jewelry pieces that have a variety of customization options. Whether you’re celebrating a spouse, child, or furry friend—these necklace and bracelet options from Becca Prado can be personalized to make a truly unique gift. You can choose gold, silver, or rose gold finishes and add a birthstone or monogram that’s specific to your loved one.

Groupon’s key period for gifting deals is in November, and that carries through for last-minute gifting in December. Right now, you can get up to 49% off on three styles with over six unique base options each.

Custom Monogram Jewelry
Up to 46% off
Buy At Groupon$40

Monogram jewelry offers a personalized experience with unique name, initial, and monogram necklaces or bracelets crafted from premium gold or silver.

Custom Pet Jewelry
Up to 47% off
Buy At Groupon$33

Pet jewelry features unique paw-print necklaces and pet-name pieces that capture the love felt for four-legged family members.

Custom Birthstone Jewelry
Up to 49% off
Buy At Groupon$40

Birthstone jewelry tells a unique story about the wearer, with personalized stones to celebrate their special day.

Knock out a special gift early and take advantage of the great discounts you’ll only find on Groupon.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Parkland Shooting Survivors Injured in Deadly Florida Crash
FROM TRAGEDY TO TRAGEDY
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.13.25 3:40PM EST 
Published 11.13.25 3:25PM EST 
Connor and Brandon Dietrich
Go Fund Me/ Bill Muter for Robert Dietrich

Two brothers who survived the Parkland high school mass shooting were injured when a car plowed into pedestrians in Tampa, Florida. Connor and Brandon Dietrich—students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 when a gunman killed 17 students—were sitting at a table with a friend when the car crashed into a local business, striking more than a dozen people and killing four. In a statement, the Tampa Police Department called the Nov. 8 incident a “senseless tragedy” and said it was caused by reckless driving. The brothers’ uncle, Bill Muter, started a GoFundMe campaign for the family, saying they are “deeply shaken by the tragedy” that left Connor “in critical condition with multiple serious injuries, including skull fractures, a lacerated spleen, and several broken bones,” while his brother, Brandon, managed to avoid serious injuries and helped his brother. “He’s struggling, but he’s talking, which is—that’s the most important thing he can do,“ the boys’ father, Bob Dietrich, told local news station WKYC, adding that his sons never opened up to him about the Parkland shooting. The 22-year-old driver accused of causing the crash, Silas Sampson, was charged with 14 counts, including four felony charges of vehicular homicide, on Thursday and is being held in jail without bond.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
90s Star Reveals Baby News After Calling Off Divorce
CHANGE IN PLANS
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.13.25 1:05PM EST 
JOEY LAWRENCE, SAMANTHA COPE .
Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

Blossom actor Joey Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope, are expecting a baby boy after calling off their divorce. Lawrence, 49, who is known for his role as Joey Russo in the 1990s sitcom Blossom, and Cope announced the news on Wednesday while walking the red carpet. “This is not planned. No, I’m kidding. I’m kidding,” Lawrence joked as Cope chimed in, “Yeah, a boy. Our first boy.” This will be the fourth child for Lawrence and second for Cope. The couple shares 2-year-old daughter, Dylan. The news comes after the pair filed for divorce in August 2024, only to reconcile four months later. At the time, Lawrence was accused of having an affair with Malina Alves, his Socked In For Christmas co-star. Following their reconciliation, the actor told E! News that he had worked hard to repair their relationship, saying, “There’s something so special.” Lawrence and Cope, an actress on NCIS, began their romance after they met on the set Lifetime movie My Husband’s Secret Brother.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Elevate Your Fall Training With Skechers’ New Hands Free Slip-on
RUN ON
Scouted Staff
Published 11.12.25 7:30PM EST 
White and green Skechers AERO sneaker with a carbon-infused sole, designed for lightweight performance and comfort, displayed on a dark gradient background.”
Skechers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The cooler weather and beautiful foliage make fall an ideal time to exercise outside—it’s neither too hot nor too cold. Whether you’re chasing a new PR mile time or enjoying crisp autumn walks to get your steps in, investing in the proper footwear is essential for preventing injury and ensuring peak performance. Skechers’ new AERO running shoes strike the right balance between comfort, style, and convenience. The AERO running shoes are made with lightweight, friction-reducing materials to keep every step effortless. A premium, high-performance heel counter featuring Heel Pillow technology ensures that every step is supported. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool whether you’re hitting mile ten or grabbing coffee with a friend.

Skechers Aero Slip-in Running Shoes
See At Skechers

However, the real highlight of the AERO running shoes is that they’re hands-free slip-ons. This means you don’t have to waste time tying your shoes or worrying about your laces coming undone mid-run. With three styles to choose from—the Burst, Spark, and Tempo—you’re sure to find a pair that matches your vibe.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Olympian Reveals She’s Joining OnlyFans
CONTENT CREATOR
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.13.25 1:03PM EST 
Published 11.13.25 12:57PM EST 
Brazilian skater Letícia Bufoni, attends to the Men's Street Finals.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Brazilian Olympic skateboarder Leticia Bufoni has revealed she is joining OnlyFans. Bufoni, 32, is one of the world’s most decorated skateboarders having competed in the 2020 Olympics, won multiple X Games gold medals and securing two Guinness World Records. She holds the highest recorded skateboarding grind, achieved while grinding on a rail outside the back of a flying aircraft at 9,022 ft. The skateboarder also switched sports in 2024 to try her hand as a professional race car driver, saying that racing gives her a similar thrill to skateboarding. The athlete posted to her nearly 4 million Instagram followers that she is “Excited to finally share… My official OnlyFans is live.” She says that her page is a “behind-the-scenes look at [her] world.” Fans were thrilled with the skateboarder’s new venture. “OnlyFans for skateboarding are awesome,” one user said. “Can’t wait to see it,” another fan chimed in. Fans can expect to see Bufoni driving in the Porsche Cup Brazil.

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Legendary ABC News Journalist Has Died at 69
LEGEND GONE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.13.25 1:05PM EST 
Jim Avila
X

ABC News journalist Jim Avila has died at the age of 69. The former senior national correspondent died after a “long illness,” ABC News anchor Diane Macedo announced on Thursday. Macedo added that he faced his health issues “with courage.” Avila worked for almost 20 years as a Los Angeles-based correspondent, covering politics, justice, law, and consumer investigations, before covering the White House from 2012 to 2016. He won the prestigious Merriam Award in 2015 for his reporting on the Cuban government’s release of U.S. contractor Alan Gross. He was also a 20/20 correspondent. Avila’s brother donated him a kidney in 2020 and he left the network the following year. However, he returned just two years later to ABC San Diego as a senior investigative reporter, telling the Times of San Diego that “retirement was boring.” “We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, including his three children, Jamie, Jenny, and Evan, and we thank him for his many contributions and unwavering commitment to seeking out the truth,” ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic said in a statement.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
New DNA Analysis Reveals Hitler May Have Had a Micropenis
NINE? NEIN!
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.13.25 12:25PM EST 
Published 11.13.25 12:02PM EST 
Adolf Hitler.
Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Adolf Hitler may have had a micropenis due to a genetic condition called Kallman syndrome, according to new DNA analysis. The condition, which hinders puberty, can cause undescended testicles and a one in ten chance of having a penis less than two inches, according to The Times. Documentarians and researchers are set to reveal their findings in a two-part Channel 4 docuseries, Hitler’s DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator, with the first episode set to be released on Nov. 15. The analysis, using blood from a piece of the sofa where he shot himself, also dismisses the theory that he was Jewish. The analysis further bolsters a 1923 medical report on Hitler that was discovered in 2015, which suggested the Nazi dictator had just one testicle. Also, the testing showed he was in the top one percent of people who are predisposed to autism, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, the filmmakers say. However, The Guardian criticized the upcoming documentary for failing “to get a fresh DNA sample from any of Hitler’s surviving relatives in Austria and the U.S., who are all understandably reluctant about media exposure.”

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Hundreds Flee After Gas Leak Causes 36 Hospitalizations
GAS PANIC
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.13.25 12:01PM EST 
Published 11.13.25 11:49AM EST 
Southwestern Oklahoma State University campus scene in Weatherford Oklahoma, showing the Centennial Clock Tower and Duke the Bulldog mascot statue. Southwestern Oklahoma State University is a public institution of higher education in Weatherford, Oklahoma in southwestern Oklahoma. Established in 1901, the university enrolls about 4500 undergraduate and graduate students. (Photo by: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Southwestern Oklahoma State University campus scene in Weatherford Oklahoma, showing the Centennial Clock Tower and Duke the Bulldog mascot statue. Southwestern Oklahoma State University is a public institution of higher education in Weatherford, Oklahoma in southwestern Oklahoma. Established in 1901, the university enrolls about 4500 undergraduate and graduate students. (Photo by: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Weatherford, Oklahoma, after a tanker truck leaked hazardous gas into the air from a hotel parking lot. Other people in the area were ordered to shelter in place after the leaking tanker truck released anhydrous ammonia, NBC News reported. People close to the scene suffered breathing problems, resulting in a total of 36 people being taken to hospitals in and around the area as authorities rushed to contain the leak. A lack of wind has slowed efforts to dissipate the gas, prompting the evacuation of several nursing homes and schools in the area. By Thursday morning, up to 600 people were taking refuge in a shelter, as authorities closed part of an I-40 exit into Weatherford as a precaution. Anhydrous ammonia is used as an industrial fertilizer and can cause burns to a person in both its gas and liquid forms. Weatherford, about 70 miles west of Oklahoma City, has about 12,000 residents.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Black Friday Came Early: Score Up to 70% Off Lovehoney’s Luxe Sex Toys
TREAT YO’ SELF
Scouted Staff
Published 11.03.25 2:47PM EST 
The We-Vibe Sync O sex toy being held up between a person's thumb and pointer finger.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.

Right now, you can save up to 70 percent during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before Thanksgiving and holiday guests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
40% off
See At Lovehoney

Experience hands-free orgasms with this male masturbator. It envelops the head of the penis to mimic oral sex, sending waves of pleasure through every one of the 4,000 nerve endings in this ultra-sensitive zone. The Blowmotion warms up to 104°F and has six vibration patterns, each with three intensities. Use it for solo play or ask a partner to take control.

Peach Toy Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
See At Lovehoney

This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.

We-Vibe Sync O
Buy At Lovehoney

Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.

Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Trump-Epstein Statue Pops Up Again to Troll President
SALT IN THE WOUND
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.13.25 10:56AM EST 
Trump
The Secret Handshake/The Secret Handshake

The now-infamous Trump–Epstein “friendship statue” is back on display in Washington, D.C.—just in time for the public release of explosive emails in which the late sex offender mentions the president multiple times. The towering 12-foot bronze statue of Trump, 79, holding hands with Jeffrey Epstein has reappeared outside Busboys and Poets in the U Street Corridor after being toppled by federal agents last month. The agents had removed it from the National Mall—in violation of a legal permit obtained by The Secret Handshake, the anonymous artist collective behind the piece. “Much like Trump’s name in an Epstein email dump, we have popped our head out to say an unannounced hello,” the group told The Daily Beast on Thursday morning. The statue first appeared on Sept. 23, erected directly in front of the Capitol to highlight Trump’s friendship with Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019. A plaque on the statue reads: “In Honor of Friendship Month we celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein.”

Read it at The Daily Beast

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Gold Watch Made Famous by ‘Titanic’ Scene to Fetch Huge Sum at Auction
A TITANIC SUM
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.13.25 9:50AM EST 
Isidor Straus
HUM Images/HUM Images/Universal Images Grou

A gold watch belonging to Macy’s co-owner Isidor Straus, who died on the Titanic, is expected to fetch $1 million at auction. The former congressman’s 18-carat treasure was recovered from the wreckage of the unsinkable ship, which sank in 1912. He was given the watch as a 43rd birthday present by his wife, Ida. The Sun reports it stopped at 2.20 a.m., the minute the ship went under. It was recovered from the wreckage and passed down through generations, eventually being fixed by great-grandson Kenneth Hollister Straus. It is to be auctioned by Henry Aldridge & Son in the U.K. Their demise was depicted in a crushing scene in James Cameron’s 1997 smash hit, Titanic. In one of its most potent moments, the two cradle each other in bed as their cabin fills with water. The Bavarian had served as a representative for New York from 1894 until 1895, when he took over Macy’s with his brother Nathan. Their elevated social status should have guaranteed them a place on the lifeboats, but reports claim Isidor refused because there were still women and children on board. Ida opted to die with him rather than go on alone. A letter written by Ida to a friend shortly after departure from Southampton, U.K., is also expected to fetch $150,000. “What a ship! So huge and so magnificently appointed,” she penned.

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now