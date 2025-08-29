Popular Movie Franchise Returning to Theaters In Just Weeks
Cult classic vampire film franchise Twilight is making a return to theaters in October to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the fantasy novel that started it all. All five movies in The Twilight Saga, from 2008’s Twilight to 2012’s Breaking Dawn-Part 2 will hit the big screens next month, according to an Instagram post by movie distributor Lionsgate. The post has already been liked over 1 million times. Rotten Tomatoes suggests each of the five films in the franchise will be screening for one night only. Stephenie Meyer’s vampire-romance novel Twilight was released in the U.S. on October 5, 2005, introducing Bella Swan who falls in love with Edward Cullen, a 103-year-old vampire still frozen in his 17-year-old body. Meyer’s Twilight books have sold over 160 million copies. The resulting cinema franchise was also wildly successful, beginning with the 2008 film, which cost $37 million and grossed over $400 million. The entire Twilight film franchise has grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide and launched the careers of stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. An animated TV reboot of Twilight is also in production. Film companies are re-releasing iconic movies for a limited cinema run in an attempt to get people back to the big screen. Upcoming anniversary re-releases heading to cinemas include The Breakfast Club, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Jaws.