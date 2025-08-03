An Oasis fan fell to his death at their concert Saturday, as the band say they are “shocked and saddened” at the news. The man, who was in his 40s, was apparently located in the upper-tier of the stadium before he fell. The Metropolitan Police responded to Wembley Stadium after reports of an injured person at 10:19 pm local time, but the man was dead at the scene. Authorities are asking for anyone with additional information to help confirm the details of the incident. “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage,” a spokesperson for Metropolitan Police told The Guardian. The fall happened during Oasis’ recent comeback tour after a 16-year hiatus. Liam and Noel Gallagher began their worldwide tour last month, and will proceed with their scheduled concerts. “Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved,” said the band. The Daily Beast has reached out to Oasis for additional comment.
The Smithsonian Institution will restore information about President Donald Trump’s two impeachments from an exhibit after removing it in July for a “content review” following pressure from the White House to remove National Portrait Gallery director Kim Sajet. In July, the Smithsonian removed information about Trump’s impeachment from “The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden,” reverting to the 2008 version, which noted “only three presidents have seriously faced removal”: Andrew Johnson, Richard M. Nixon, and Bill Clinton. The Smithsonian announced Saturday it would restore the information “within weeks,” denying it had acted under pressure from the administration. “We were not asked by any Administration or other government official to remove content from the exhibit,” the Smithsonian said in a statement to The Washington Post. “The section in question, Impeachment, will be updated in the coming weeks to reflect all impeachment proceedings in our nation’s history.” Trump was impeached for the first time in December 2019 and again in January 2021. He is the only president to have been impeached twice. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.
Rapper Soulja Boy was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm Sunday morning in Los Angeles, TMZ reported. The rapper and producer was reportedly riding as a passenger when police pulled the car over for a traffic stop and spotted a gun. Police provided no further details about the gun, what prompted the traffic stop, or who else was in the vehicle. Known for his hit 2007 song Crank That (Soulja Boy), the rapper went on to score more hits with songs Turn My Swag On (2008) and Kiss Me Thru the Phone (2008) but has lately been known more for his legal trouble. In April, he was ordered to pay $4 million in a sexual battery case after he was found liable for assaulting a woman who said she was his assistant for two years, The New York Times reported. Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, criticized the verdict in a statement outside the Superior Court in Los Angeles County. “I believe this entire process has been tainted by a system that is not designed to protect the rights of the accused,” he said. “I want to make it clear that I am innocent.” The Daily Beast has contacted the rapper’s reps for comment.
Bang Bang hitmaker Jessie J has encountered another setback in her devastating battle with breast cancer, returning to the hospital just weeks after she underwent a mastectomy. “How I spent the last 24 hours,” the 37-year-old singer posted to Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of her arm connected to an IV drip. “Six weeks post-surgery, and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.” She said she returned to the hospital after feeling unwell, and that, after running some tests, her doctors now determined she had an infection and “a little fluid” in her lungs. “Mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me, especially as a mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am,” she went on. “And having to change the plans for my career for this year has been frustrating after working so hard to get to this point and excited to do it all. It’s life, I know that.”
The actress at the center of American Eagle’s jeans ad drama is a registered Republican, according to voter records viewed by the New York Post. Euphoria and Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney, 27, has been registered as a Republican in Florida’s Monroe County since June 24. The revelation comes as Sweeney’s new modeling campaign for American Eagle has been ripped as a racially coded attempt to present Sydney’s blonde hair and blue eyes as the ideal Western beauty standard, with some left-wing critics online suggesting that the ad is selling “genes” over “jeans.” In the ad, Sweeney plays up this wordplay in a monologue in which she says, “Genes are passed down from parent to offspring, often determining traits like eye color, personality, and even hair color. My jeans are blue.” MAGA fans come out in fierce defense of Sweeney, heralding her campaign as a return to “all-American” beauty. Brushing the blowback off, Vice President JD Vance blasted the left, tweeting, “They’re trying to sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?” The Daily Beast has contacted Sweeney’s rep for comments about the ad’s political blowback.
In an age where reboots and sequels feel more inescapable than ever, it feels inevitable that people would turn their minds to one of the most beloved films of the 1980s: Richard Donner’s The Goonies. One of the film’s stars—Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, who was 17 years old when the movie was released—isn’t entirely convinced that a sequel is the right move. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his upcoming horror film, Weapons, Brolin said of a potential Goonies reboot: “I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great,” adding, “The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It’s just everything good about it.” However, he also told ET, “The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don’t want to taint what my memory of it [is].”
Country star Jeannie Seely has passed away at 85 in Hermitage, Tennessee. Seely transformed the country music genre in the 1960s and pushed the boundaries of what was expected for women by donning bold outfits and becoming the first woman to host a segment on the Grand Ole Opry. Seely, who died of an intestinal infection, was a key part of the Opry for more than five decades and had more than a dozen Top 40 country hits between 1966 and 1974. Her legendary songs, like “Don’t Touch Me” and “I’ll Love You More (Than You Need),” earned her the nickname “Miss Country Soul.” Seely’s songs celebrated true emotional connection over sexual gratification. She opted to wear miniskirts and go-go boots on the Opry stage rather than the typical long gingham dresses worn by her predecessors. “I was the main woman that kept kicking on that door to get to host the Opry segments,” she said in 2005.
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham have renewed their vows just three years after they first said “I do.” “Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby x I love you so much and I continue to fall more in love with you every second,” Brooklyn wrote in a note accompanying a photo of a large bouquet shared to Instagram. The pair have been battling rumors of a growing rift in their family after they were no-shows at David Beckham’s recent 50th birthday celebration in London. Tensions between Nicola and the Beckham family reportedly emerged after Brooklyn’s mom, Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, upstaged the bride by stealing the first dance at their wedding. Nicola reportedly left the reception “in tears,” according to one source who spoke to Page Six. The young couple declined to comment on the guests in attendance at their renewal ceremony.
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake hit New York and New Jersey at around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday night, according to reports. The epicenter was located in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, near the Garden State’s Teterboro Airport, and tremors were felt across New York City and Westchester County. The New York City Emergency Management Department said it was monitoring for damage, but that there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The region experienced a 4.8-magnitude earthquake in April 2024; despite being a shallow earthquake, that temblor—which had its epicenter in Lebanon, New Jersey, approximately 50 miles west of New York City—grounded all flights at area airports and shut down several transit options. Residents raced to social media to confirm their suspicions that an earthquake had just taken place, and many revealed that they initially thought that the shaking was the result of large trucks passing by their homes. One Upper West Sider was worried that “it was the edible I took,” and noted that they were “Glad to know I’m not alone in this.”
Are your Spidey senses tingling? They should be, as Sony just dropped a new teaser for another long-awaited entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The short clip that serves as the first look at the forthcoming film shows Tom Holland reprising his role as the eponymous superhero in a sharp new Spidey suit. Kitted out in the iconic red-and-blue one piece, Holland walks toward the camera in a darkened studio before asking, “You ready?” The suit resembles that of a previous Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield, but with the raised black webbing from Tobey Maguire’s early 2000s portrayal of the crime-fighter. Holland has previously said he is “over the moon” to be playing Spider-Man once again and that the film will be shot in real locations, rather than be restricted to sets as the COVID-era Spider-Man: No Way Home was. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.