Popular Rock Drummer Dies at 42

Manchester Orchestra drummer Tim Very has died at 42 of an unknown cause. “The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very,” the band’s members said on a Saturday Instagram post. Very started touring with the indie-rock band in 2011, alongside its members Andy Hull, Robert McDowell, and Andy Prince, and played with the band until his death. He was the group’s longest-serving drummer. Very said after their first show that “It’s been awesome. I can talk about it for hours, but I’ll just say this is what I’ve always wanted to do, and these are guys I’ve known for a long time. It’s the best.” In his time with the band, he appeared on multiple studio albums, including A Black Mile to the Surface and The Million Masks of God. Manchester Orchestra honored the drummer in their Instagram post announcing his passing. “He had an undeniable light that was only matched by his dedication and love for the craft that he was clearly put on earth to do. No words can ever do him justice. Please know, if you are someone who loved Tim, he loved you too,” his bandmates said.