Popular TikToker Kimberly Nix Dies of Cancer at 31, Leaves Heartbreaking Last Video
TRAGIC
The woman who documented her cancer journey for nearly 140,000 followers on TikTok passed away this week, leaving behind a heartbreaking last message to announce her passing. Kimberly Nix, the 31-year-old known on social media as @cancerpatientmd, shared her final video to followers on Wednesday. “If you’re seeing this message, I have passed away peacefully,” Nix said calmly, breaking into a gentle smile. “I’m a resident doctor who trained in internal medicine, and I had a beautiful life,” she continued, inviting new viewers to check out the content she shared on her page about living with metastatic sarcoma. She gave a recap of her journey to TikTok—which began at age 28, following her diagnosis—and thanked her family, friends, doctors, and followers for all of their support, which she said gave her life new meaning. “I love you all, thank you so much for this amazing opportunity. I’m in happy tears because you’ve all made me find so much purpose in the end of my life.”