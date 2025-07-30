Harrison Ford, who made his career as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, revealed that he’s “never seen” 1978’s Star Wars Holiday Special. In an interview with Variety, Ford was quizzed on if he remembered some of his iconic lines from the renowned sci-fi series. The video shows Ford repeating the line, “Will you look at Lumpy? He’s sure grown, huh” before visibly cringing and shuddering. But then is does guess correctly. “I’ve never seen it, which explains it. I was there though,” the actor said. The Star Wars Holiday Special, which was rushed into production after the massive success of 1977’s A New Hope, sits at just 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. “Star Wars was really good for me,” Ford admitted. The Variety interview also the revelation that the 83-year-old Ford, who received his first Emmy nomination this year for the Apple TV+ television show Shrinking, has no plans to ever retire from acting. “That’s one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor,” he said, “was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts.”
Popular Vodka Seltzer Recalled After Cans Mislabeled as Non-Alcoholic Energy Drink
High Noon is recalling certain 12-packs of its Beach Variety vodka seltzers after some cans were found to be mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks. An announcement on the Food and Drug Administration’s website states that the labeling error occurred in two lots, with packs being shipped to stores in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin between July 21 and July 23. Cans were mislabeled as the non-alcoholic Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. Consumers are advised to check the lot codes in the FDA’s announcement to see if their purchases are affected. “The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty CELSIUS cans to High Noon,” the announcement says. The name of the supplier wasn’t listed. The FDA says no “illnesses or adverse events” have been reported. Launched in 2019, High Noon achieved $1 billion in annual sales just three years later. Celsius Holdings, founded in 2004, reported nearly $330 million in revenue last quarter.
For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.
Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.
Hulk Hogan had an estimated net worth of $25 million when he died suddenly last week, but don’t expect his daughter to walk away with any of it. Brooke Hogan, 37, reportedly asked to be removed from her father’s will in 2023 after cutting ties with him. In a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday, the reality star said she “had to step away to protect [her] heart.” While she kept the details vague, Hogan implied their close relationship grew distant when she expressed concern over her father’s health issues and “begged him to rest.” “He continued to be a financial success for many. This is the last thing I wanted for him—he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life,” she added. Hogan, who appeared alongside her family in the reality series Hogan Knows Best, revealed earlier this year that she was estranged from both parents after a public spat with her mother, Linda Hogan, 65. At the time, Brooke said her estrangement from her father “also pertains to… his current wife,” Sky Daily, 49. Despite their estrangement, Hogan paid tribute to her father in another post on Tuesday, sharing a montage of family photos and writing, “You were my everything, and I will always be your girl.”
Workers have discovered a wasp nest in South Carolina exceeding 10 times the radiation level allowed by the federal government. Employees at the Savannah River Site were conducting regular radiation tests when they found the nest on a post by a storage facility for liquid nuclear waste. The nest was promptly sprayed with insect killer and disposed of, though no wasps were found. Curiously, the area around the nest was not contaminated, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Energy. The department speculates that the nest was contaminated by historical materials, rather than a recent breach. Though the incident occurred on July 3, the report wasn’t filed until the end of the month. The site was constructed in the 1950s to produce materials, including plutonium and tritium, for nuclear weapons during the Cold War. Eight of the 51 underground tanks have been closed, the Associated Press reports. Now, the site is used to produce fuel for nuclear plants. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Energy for comment.
Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.
The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.
In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.
The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.
Shannon Sharpe will not return to ESPN’s First Take. The network officially parted ways with the former Broncos tight end two weeks after Sharpe settled a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit brought by a former girlfriend who accused him of raping her multiple times. Sharpe, 57, had been an on-screen analyst at First Take since 2023, but announced in April that he would take a hiatus from the show just days after the suit was first filed. However, Sharpe had previously said he planned to return to First Take for the next NFL preseason in August. Sharpe, who retired from the NFL in 2003, also hosts the podcasts Club Shay Shay and Nightcap, and has continued to publish episodes of both. Though the details of his settlement were kept private, the unidentified woman who sued Sharpe initially sought $50 million and alleged that Sharpe had been controlling and abusive during their relationship. The broadcaster has strongly denied all allegations, calling the lawsuit a “shakedown,” insisting the relationship was “100% consensual,” and alleging the woman’s attorney “targets Black men.” The Daily Beast reached out to Sharpe for comment and did not receive a response. ESPN declined to comment.
German Olympic gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier has died in a climbing accident, rescuers confirmed. The 31-year-old was caught in a rockfall at an altitude of around 18,700 feet as she was climbing Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan on Monday. Dahlmeier’s management told German newspaper Die Welt on Wednesday that she most likely died from her injuries that day. “It was Laura Dahlmeier’s express and written will that in a case like this, no-one should risk their life to recover her,” they said. It added that “it was her wish to leave her body behind on the mountain in this case.” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to the “exceptional sportswoman” Wednesday. “Laura Dahlmeier was an ambassador for our country in the world, a role model for peaceful, cheerful and fair coexistence across borders,” he wrote. President of the International Olympic Committee Kirsty Coventry said that Dahlmeier “lost her life in her beloved mountains,” and that “she will be remembered forever.” Dahlmeier won two gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in sprint and pursuit races, as well as bronze in the individual competition. She won 15 more medals in World Championships before retiring in 2019 and becoming a state-certified mountain and ski guide in 2023.
The voice behind the viral “Jet2Holiday” social media trend has spoken out in response to the White House’s attempt to appropriate the meme for its “nasty agenda.” The trend, where users take an audio clip originally from a cheerful advertisement that says “Nothing beats a Jet2Holiday!” is typically used for silly travel mishaps. But the White House’s X post shows undocumented immigrants shackled and cuffed as they are loaded onto airplanes for deportation. The caption reads, “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation” followed with an airplane and musical note emojis. “Nothing beats it!” In an instagram story post, Zoë Lister, the advertisement’s voice actress, said “What can be done about @whitehouse using @jet2pics sound and my voiceover to promote their nasty agenda?” Lister is among many on social media calling out the administration. Singer Jess Glynne, who’s song “Hold My Hand” is included in the viral audio clip, also publicly denounced the post saying it made her “sick”. In response to the Daily Beast’s request for comment, the White House said, “There is nothing more unifying and positive than deporting criminal illegal aliens and making American communities safer. The memes will continue until every criminal illegal alien is removed!” Jet2 has yet to respond.
A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was forced to make an emergency landing on July 25 after one of its engines failed shortly after takeoff from Washington Dulles International Airport. Flight UA108, carrying 219 passengers and 11 crew members bound for Munich, Germany, issued a “mayday” call minutes into its planned eight-hour journey when the aircraft’s left engine failed during the initial climb. The captain maintained an altitude of 6,000 feet to dump fuel and reduce the plane’s weight before returning to Dulles International Airport nearly three hours later. Aircraft often dump fuel before landing to ensure they meet maximum landing weight requirements. The aircraft was unable to taxi after landing and was towed from the runway. No injuries were reported. United Airlines said in a statement to The Independent that the aircraft was forced to return “to address a mechanical issue.” A spokesperson for the airline added: “The flight was subsequently cancelled, and we arranged alternate travel arrangements to take customers to their destination as soon as possible.” The incident comes just weeks after the tragic June 12 crash in Ahmedabad, India, which involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, and killed 260 people.
Whether it’s coral, rouge, or fuchsia, every lip this summer is getting beautifully blurred. The look uses a soft, diffused line at the edge of the lip to create an effect that feels effortless and is easy to maintain. It’s, frankly, making us all bite our lips and look like it, too. The trend provides the perfect opportunity to update your lip style. From matte to glossy, bright to muted, this season is your opportunity to define your signature lip look—a task made easier by a boutique that helps you create completely personalized products.
Lip Lab has crafted an easy, hands-on lip color creation experience. With appointments available at 15 studios nationwide, lip product experts work with you to choose your color, finish, flavor, and packaging. It’s a great way to find your everyday color, or make a unique product you can’t find anywhere else.
You can make an appointment for yourself or a group of friends. Which means summer Lip Lab parties can officially be scheduled. It’s as easy as booking a haircut. So, if you’re ready to design your signature color, book a reservation now.
Julie Chrisley may have received a pardon from the president himself, but it seems her time in prison nevertheless took a toll. “Listen, I have a lung condition from being in prison,” she revealed in the third episode of the “Chrisley Confessions 2.0″ podcast. The 52-year-old is best known for starring in the reality show Chrisley Knows Best alongside her husband, real estate mogul Todd Chrisley, who co-hosts the podcast. The TV show crumbled following Julie and Todd Chrisley’s 2022 convictions on multiple counts of fraud and tax evasion, though Donald Trump pardoned the pair in May 2025. According to Julie, the culprit of her condition is the alleged presence of asbestos and black mold at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, where Chrisley was held for 28 months. The Cleveland Clinic says black mold can worsen asthma symptoms, while the Environmental Protection Agency warns that asbestos exposure is connected to an increased risk of lung disease. While the prison did not address Julie’s condition, the Federal Bureau of Prisons shared a statement with Us Weekly emphasizing its “mission...to operate facilities that are safe, secure, and humane,” and that it takes its responsibility to “protect the individuals entrusted in our custody” seriously. Todd informed listeners of Julie’s upcoming appointment with a pulmonary specialist for additional tests.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Hulk Hogan movie is no longer happening, per TMZ. The site reports that the duo stopped development on the film some time ago, and the decision was not related to the wrestler’s death last week. The film, Killing Gawker, was reportedly going to follow Hogan’s war on controversial gossip site Gawker after it published the infamous sex tape that showed Hogan having sex with his friend’s wife and using a racial slur in 2007. The ensuing legal battle bankrupted the internet giant in 2016. The actors’ production banner Artists Equity acquired the script in 2024. Affleck was rumored to be playing Hogan, who was not involved in the project. A source told TMZ last year that he wouldn’t hesitate to pursue legal action if he felt the film crossed the line. Another Hogan movie, a biopic that would’ve starred Chris Hemsworth, did have the wrestler attached to consult and executive produce. But that project never came to fruition before Hogan’s death on Thursday at age 71 from cardiac arrest.