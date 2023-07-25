Popular Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Can Cause Stomach Paralysis: Report
SIDE EFFECTS
As weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have soared in popularity because of their dramatic results, they’ve also left some users suffering from a painful condition: stomach paralysis. According to CNN, doctors noted an uptick in severe cases of gastroparesis, also known as stomach paralysis, since the drugs have attained notoriety (thanks in part to celebrity and influencer testimonials). The Food and Drug Administration has also reportedly fielded complaints of stomach paralysis from weight loss drug users. The drugs work by slowing the rate at which food moves through the stomach, which in rare cases may cause stomach paralysis or worsen an underlying condition, doctors told CNN. In a statement, the company behind Ozempic and Wegovy pointed to the drugs’ long track record and said that gastrointestinal side effects “are mild to moderate in severity and of short duration.”