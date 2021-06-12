Porn Star Who Posed Topless at George Floyd Memorial Found Dead
TRAGIC
Porn star Dakota Skye, who posed topless at a memorial for George Floyd in Santa Barbara, California last month, has died. The Sun reports that Skye, whose real name is Lauren Kaye Scott, was found dead in her Los Angeles motorhome Wednesday by her husband. A cause of death has not been determined, but Scott’s aunt Linda Arden told the outlet it could be linked to alcohol or fentanyl. “Lauren was a product of a highly dysfunctional family involving drugs, alcohol, physical, emotional, verbal and sexual abuse,” she said. Arden said Scott’s death came almost two years after her mother’s, who also died from alcoholism and drug abuse. “Her real life story and how she came to be in that industry, has truly been a tragedy.” Scott, 27, garnered backlash last month after she posted a photo of herself topless in front of a George Floyd memorial on Instagram.