Stormy Daniels ‘Absolutely’ Wants to Testify in Trump Trial
PUT ME IN, COACH
Stormy Daniels is eagerly anticipating Donald Trump’s criminal trial, even if it’s still months away from kicking off. In an interview published Monday, the adult film actor told a reporter for Law & Crime that “absolutely” wants to testify in the case. “I’m the only one who hasn’t lied, who hasn’t changed my story,” she said. “And there’s a lot of evidence in my favor that hasn’t been revealed and it hasn’t come out yet. And I’m very excited for the world to know.” She added, “Hopefully justice is served.” Elsewhere in the interview, Daniels admitted that while it was satisfying watching Trump get “his comeuppance” at his recent arraignment, she was surprised by the mixed feelings she felt upon hearing that he had been indicted in March. “All this time I thought that it would feel a certain way, like a relief or a finale or a conclusion,” she said. “It was like having a marathon, you know, episode in the bedroom and not reach a climax. You know, you did all the things: You prepared, you put on the fancy lingerie and lit candles and you went there and there was no conclusion. It just felt like, anticlimactic.”