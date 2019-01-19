Porn Viewership Rises in Washington D.C. During Government Shutdown

Porn viewership has rocketed in Washington D.C. during the government shutdown, with Pornhub.com claiming a 6.32 percent upswing in traffic from area web domains the week of Jan. 7, according to a report. Female viewership on Pornhub also totaled 12.3 percent above average, the site’s analytics team claimed. “Pornhub's statisticians noted not only an increase in visits to the site, but also a distinct shift in the hours during which people are watching porn,” Pornhub reportedly said. “When compared to traffic levels prior to the shut-down, weekday visits across the United States were up 5.94 percent.” Whereas most of Pornhub’s traffic is from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., post-midnight visits to the sit were also up almost 12 percent. The partial federal government shutdown has left some 800,000 workers furloughed or working without pay.
