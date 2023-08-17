PornHub Wages War Against Tiny NYC Kebab Shop
BEEFING
One of the world’s biggest porn sites is going after a small German kebab shop in New York City, claiming that the restaurant is infringing on their beloved brand. Döner Haus in the East Village received cease-and-desist letter from adult video giant PornHub.com’s parent company ordering the shop to change their logo, Chelsea News reported Wednesday. The restaurant’s logo does apparently feature a similar font and color scheme to PornHub’s, but Döner Haus’s Pauline Phan called the claim preposterous. “Presumably when people want to indulge in ‘hardcore sex videos’ on Pornhub there is a chance that they get so confused by our logo that they end up buying a sandwich at our store instead,” Phan told Chelsea News. “This is of course as comical as it is preposterous. We only serve food and have nothing to do with their industry, nor is the text or even coloring the same. Confusion is improbable.”